Tim and I were very sorry to hear of the passing of Betty Jane Bolton last week. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends.
The ICDA met last week, and plans are moving forward for the Wooden Bridge Festival on Sept. 10. That’s less than two months away!
Jug Howell and Friends Band will be playing throughout the day from underneath the bridge, and we’ll have vendor booths throughout the park, as well as some food trucks this year. This being the 150th year of the Island wooden bridge, we’ll have a special commemorative T-shirt for sale for the occasion (and we plan to have a pre-order sale for those shirts, also).
There will be inflatables for the kids and Islander Fisher Hicks will be making his balloon animals. There will also be the car show and silent auction, and more is in the works. If you have not yet done so, please remember to call Nancy Johnson if you plan to have a booth at the festival, whether that is to sell food or crafts, or even for those who are running for office this year. Nancy’s number is 270-499-3264. The next ICDA meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, at Island City Hall, and everyone is invited to attend.
Celebrating birthdays this week are David Shocklee, Lonnie Hillard, Jeff Howell, Haley Thompson, Joe Hamilton and Emily Bolton. And celebrating an anniversary are Willie and Lori Jo Lee and David and Melody Shocklee. Happy birthday and congratulations — wishing you all a very special day!
Reminiscing 70 years ago (July 1, 1952) — Island Homemakers Club met at the home of Miss Nancy Brown Friday afternoon, with Miss Brown, president, presiding. Devotionals were led by Mrs. Owsley Taylor. Roll call was answered with “My Happiest Experience.” The major project, “Decorative Stitches,” was given by Mrs. Norvel Wood. Mrs. Wood demonstrated fagoting, plain hemstitching and Italian hemstitching. Plans were made for a parcel post and bake sale to be held in the near future to raise funds for the 4-H Club camp at Dawson Springs. Officers were elected for the coming year as follows: President, Miss Nancy Brown; vice-president, Mrs. John Lyle; secretary-treasurer, Mrs. Ira G. Reynierson; recreation leader, Mrs. John M. Kirtley. Following the business meeting, refreshments were served in a candlelighted dining room. Mrs. Reynierson presided at the punch bowl; Mrs. Wesson Freels served the cake. The July meeting will be held at Kirtley’s camp on Green River, with Mrs. H.K. Kirtley as hostess.
And 30 years ago (July 23, 1992) — The Third Annual Little Miss and Mr. Island Summer Festival included the following winners from Island: The title of Little Mr. went to Andrew (Drew) Kevin Cobb, and Collin Dane Eaton won in the 0-12 months category.
Carol Howell and her son Thomas Miller were part of the first-ever, parent-child space training camp at a recent three-day space camp program in Huntsville, Ala.
Last Wednesday night, July 15, the Island Methodist men’s and women’s league softball teams celebrated their accomplishments by gathering at the home of Doug and Norma Everly. This summer the teams played in the church league at Buck Creek. The women’s team earned first place league honors and the men’s team earned second place league honors, and also captured second place in the season-ending tournament.
“We are all faced with a series of great opportunities brilliantly disguised as impossible situations.” — Chuck Swindoll.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772 or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
