I think most everyone by now has heard of the Asbury University Revival, which started by chance at the completion of a regularly scheduled chapel service on Feb. 8. At that time students lingered afterwards to pray, worship and share, and it turned into something no one could have imagined. It continued from Feb. 8, around the clock, until this week, when locations off campus were looking to take up where the university leaves off.
Well last Saturday, Scott Hillard and family went to Asbury and spent some time there to be a part of it all. Per his Facebook page Scott said that he wished they had more time to spend there, and that it was “beautiful to witness and experience.”
The same day Bro. Eric Espada and family also made a pilgrimage there to Asbury, and I messaged him to see what he thought about the revival. Bro. Eric said, “This awakening has reminded me that we’re the body of Christ, and we all are called to worship the Lord no matter the theological opinion. One of the (Asbury) students came to share with us, while we waited in line, how everything started by worshiping, confessing and witnessing the Lord’s greatness.” I said, “And we’re all called to go forward and spread the Word.” And he responded, “Indeed, Amen.” (So, now’s the time to start planning the revivals in our area.)
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Tony Vandiver, Adam Wright, Ronnie Joe Strong, David Wright, Austin Calhoun and Robert Owen. And those celebrating an anniversary are Gerald and Tina Chambers, Joe and Sarah Everly Mercer and Bernie and Lois Crumbaker. I wish you all a very special day.
Since many people (including me) did not get their county newspapers last week, I’ll share this again. Please save the date for our first ICDA meeting of the year, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. I’ll post the exact location when we know it for sure. Please bring any ideas with you for the next Bridge Fest, the Easter egg hunt, or any of the other events that the ICDA helps to put on. Anyone can join the ICDA and it’s just $10 a year, but you can attend a meeting without being a member.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (Feb. 24, 1983) — Under the headline “Super Spellers,” Island sixth grader Eric Miller was runner-up in the McLean County Spelling Bee, held Feb. 17, at McLean County High School. He was scheduled to enter an April 22 spell-off in Evansville.
And 45 years ago (Feb. 23, 1978) — Randy Kirtley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Doug Kirtley of Island, who planned to attend the University of Kentucky, was one of four McLean County High School seniors who each were awarded a $3,000 Fenton English College scholarship.
And 65 years ago (Feb. 28, 1958) — “The Island Woman’s Missionary Union met at the Island Baptist Church Monday evening, with 14 members present. Mrs. Juanita Carter, president, presided during the business session. Plans were made for the Daviess-McLean WMU meeting to be held at the church April 18. Mrs. Ann Yewell had charge of the program, the subject being ‘Door Post and Gates.’ Taking part on the program were Mesdames Dell Kirk, Carma Eaton, Juanita Carter, Betty Jo Howell, Gola Everly, Jo Ellis, Marie Markwell, Margaret Eaton, Grace Taylor, Virginia Crumbaker, Sue Markwell and Evelyn Cabbage. Mrs. Markwell dismissed the group with prayer.”
Jesus told his followers, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you.” ~ Matthew 28:18-20.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.