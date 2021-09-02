Tim’s and my sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of Euleen Rector Rickard and Harold Carter, who both passed away last week.
Euleen was an Island native, the daughter of Oscar and Mary Blades Rector, and had lived in Owensboro for several decades. She compiled several binders’ worth of information and photos on Island’s history for the McLean County History Museum and was a founder of the museum.
Harold was very involved volunteering at God’s House of Hope, and he and his wife Deborah had just said goodbye to Deborah’s father two weeks ago, when he passed away. We pray that both families will be comforted.
The Fireside Worship team will be here in Island at Wooden Bridge Park this Saturday night, Sept. 4, from 7-9 p.m. Collin Eaton will be leading the group that night, and everyone is invited to attend — so bring a friend, a lawn chair and come on out for a special night of worship, prayer, testimony and fellowship!
Belated birthday greetings go out to Shirley Drake, whose birthday was Aug. 30. Celebrating birthdays this week are Ronnie Crumbaker, Kerry Howard and Rena Curry, and celebrating a wedding anniversary are Patrick and Natalie Dame. Wishing you all a very special day!
There will be a McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest this year, with all proceeds going towards the McLean County Animal Shelter. Rules: Must sign up by Sept. 21. Entry fee is $10 for individuals, and $25 for businesses and nonprofits. Houses will be open for viewing from Oct. 23-30, and all decorations must be viewable from the road. Winner will be announced Oct. 31. Follow their Facebook page: “McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest” for rules, categories (like for houses: scariest, most creative, etc.) and updates!
I know many residents are ill right now, so please be in prayer for them. Thankfully some are on the mend. One of those is Tim, who I was very worried about over the past two weeks. He will be heading back to work this week, and he and I would like to thank all of you that messaged, texted, called, sent cards and prayed for him. We appreciate you all!
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Aug. 28, 1986) — Mr. and Mrs. Red Kirtley and Glenville friends, Lucille and Adrian Peak, took a pleasant Sunday afternoon drive to the historic old river town of Woodbury, near Morgantown. They had dinner at the old “Woodbury House,” the former lockmaster’s home which has been converted to a restaurant. After lunch they visited the interesting Green River Museum there.
And 65 years ago (Sept. 1, 1956) — Mr. and Mrs. William L. Howell have returned from Gulf Breeze, Florida, where they were guests of their son, Gayle Howell, Mrs. Howell and daughter, Gail, for several weeks. Mrs. Lloyd Different and son, Tommy, of Detroit, were recent guests of her sister, Mrs. Marvin Crumbaker, Mr. Crumbaker and family. Mr. and Mrs. Jim Ike Nall and daughters, Martha Jane and Patricia, and Edna Frances, have gone to Owensboro to make their home. Mrs. Fletcher Miller visited her parents, Rev. and Mrs. H.S. Wigginton Saturday. Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Crumbaker and children visited the zoo in Evansville recently. Mr. and Mrs. Jim Eaton Sr., and family, who have been guests of relatives here, have returned to their home in Holland, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. George A. Coin went to Owensboro Wednesday. Mrs. A.R. Moore and daughter, Judith Anne, and Misses Cliffie and Nancy Brown were in Central City Friday.
“Faith in Jesus can turn stumbling blocks into stepping stones.” — Wishing everyone a safe and blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.