Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Martha Jane Tucker, who passed away last week. She was a much loved teacher at the Island School for many years.
Last week’s Island City Commission meeting had the incoming mayor, Joe Hamilton, and all city commissioners being sworn in. New city commissioners are Stacy Ashby, Pamela Eastwood, Doug Edwards and Jimmie Howell.
The new term for everyone is effective Jan. 1, and I wish them all well as they work together towards keeping Island moving forward.
The Island Community Development Association held their annual Christmas dinner and meeting last week in the Island Baptist Fellowship Hall.
The Island Business of the Year plaque was presented to Bridgeview Pizzeria owners Eric & Mischele Hill. Mischele and her crew have done a phenomenal job keeping the business going and thriving throughout COVID and beyond, and it’s hard to believe they’ve been in business nearly three years now. We are very thankful they chose Island as the location to open their restaurant.
New ICDA officers were also elected during this meeting, and they are: President — Tim Sheppard; Vice-President — Vicki Hughes; Secretary — Chad Rafferty; and Treasurer — Vicki Ventura.
We appreciate the new officers’ willingness to serve, and thank the past officers who have given several years to keep the ICDA going, and have worked to improve the Island community.
It was a nice evening and a great meal (and of course some of us overate)! I’d like to thank everyone that prepared the food, that decorated the hall, that cleaned up, and certainly thanks to everyone that came together just to enjoy each other’s company. We need to do that more often.
Thirteen ladies from the Grace Sunday School Class of Island Baptist Church went to the Miller House in Owensboro last week for a Christmas party. They enjoyed great food, played Dirty Santa, and had a great time of fellowship.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Michael Crumbaker, Patty Belle Dame, Marianne Eaton, Wayne Morris and Robbin Baughn, and those celebrating anniversaries are Joe & Vicki Howell, Leonard & Teresa Hill (Happy 50th!), Scott & Melissa Hillard and Richard & Rilla Harper. I wish you all a very special day.
Please remember those in our community that are sick or are shut-ins, and if you have a moment, please drop them a line, send a card, or give them a call to check on them and see if they need anything. If you know anyone at Riverside Care, please drop them a line or card at Riverside Care, 190 Kentucky Highway 136, Calhoun, KY 42327. I’m sure it will make their day.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Dec. 15, 1977) — Several “4-H members competed in the recently held 4-H Speech contest. This year’s event took place in the McLean County Court Room. This leadership activity was conducted to give club members an opportunity to further develop their speaking skills while giving a 3 to 5 minute talk on any topic of public interest.
“Representing the Island 4-H Clubs in the 10-year-old girls’ category and the titles of their speeches were: Tina West, ‘My Little Brother;’ and Robbin Tucker, ‘What a Brother.’ Carol Neal of Sacramento 5th grade spoke on ‘My Pet Stinky.’ Tina was the champion of this age group locally and she received a blue ribbon at the Green River Area Contest last Saturday. Tim Taylor from Island won the 10-year-old boys division with a speech on ‘My Family.’ Tim received a red ribbon for a good job at the area event.”
Also in the Dec. 15, 1977 edition of the newspaper: On Friday morning, “the Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to an alarm at the Sue Gish residence on Fox Hollow Road in Buttonsberry. Steam, created by the sun shining on water-soaked insulation boarding on the house, was mistakenly believed to be smoke coming from the house.”
That ended up being a false alarm, but we have recently had two fires in the area that did extensive damage. Thank God that no one was hurt in these fires, and that our volunteer firefighters were able to respond so quickly to both locations!
“Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.” ~ Galatians 6:2. Per Our Daily Bread, “We help ease the burdens of others when we choose kindness, mercy and generosity. It happens as we take time to listen, to pray, and to help.”
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
