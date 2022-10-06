Tim and I were so sorry to hear of the passing of Amanda Hill, the daughter of Eric and Mischele Hill, and granddaughter of Leonard and Teresa Hill. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family.
Halloween in the Park has been scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The ICDA will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 6, at Island City Hall to go over the Bridge Fest and to plan Halloween in the Park. Everyone is invited to attend.
Island Masonic Lodge # 743 will be smoking Boston butts this Saturday, Oct. 8. These sell out fast, so please call and pre-order. All profits will go to God’s House of Hope and the Island Volunteer Fire Dept. Only 50 butts will be available at $35 each. You can pre-order by calling Martin Eaton: 270-486-3880; David Wright: 270-316-4973; or Kerry Howard: 270-499-0802. Please help us support those in our community who support us.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Ryan Wood, Cesia Espada and Traig Johnson. I wish you all a very special day.
We had an extra special day Sunday at Island Baptist Church. We had a concert with the Possum Pickers playing; but for the day they were the Praisin’ Possum Pickers! Band members included Bro. Wayne Morris, Randy Lanham, Chris Armstrong and Parker Malone. Parker is just 10 years old and is already a great fiddle player and singer. Tim and I were certainly amazed to watch him, as I’m sure everyone in the congregation was, and the concert was enjoyed by all! Thanks to the Possum Pickers for coming out to Island Baptist.
Following the concert we headed over to the fellowship hall for a potluck to show our appreciation to our pastors, Bro. Chad Rafferty and Bro. Wayne Morris — this being Pastor Appreciation Month. There were various soups and sandwiches, plus pulled pork, dressed eggs, pasta salad and more. And then with what room we had remaining (not much), we headed over to the dessert spread where there was cheesecake, pies, cake, brownies, fudge and much more. Thanks to our pastors, to all who prepared the meal, and to those that helped to serve it and clean up.
Reminiscing 65 years ago (Oct. 11, 1957) — “Installation of officers was held at a meeting of the Island Chapter No. 52, Order of the Eastern Star, at the Masonic hall recently. Mrs. Marilyn Kirtley was the installing officer and was assisted by installing officers including Miss Cliffie Brown, marshal; and Mrs. Mary Howard, warder.
New officers installed
Worthy matron Mrs. Martine Gray
Worthy patron, Raymond Gray
Associate matron, Mrs. Lula Howell
Associate patron, Alfred Flewallen
Secretary, Mrs. Martine Hughart
Treasurer, Mrs. Delia Underwood
Conductress, Mrs. Louise Everly
Chaplain, Mrs. Mittie Daniels
Organist, Mrs. Dosia Thompson
Adah, Mrs. Elizabeth Shutt
Ruth, Mrs. Naomi Penrod
Esther, Mrs. Martha Hughes
Martha, Mrs. Imogene McElwain
Electa, Mrs. Addie B. Freels
Warder, Mrs. Medorah Everly
sentinel, Maurice Everly. Regular meetings are held at 7 p.m. the second Friday of each month.
“Though you have not seen him, you love him. Though you do not now see him, you believe in him and rejoice with joy that is inexpressible and filled with glory.” — 1 Peter 1:8.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
