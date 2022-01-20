Well, we were expecting lots of snow and ended up with just a little Monday morning. With the roads already treated, and students out of school, I know that a lot of people were hoping for something more — me included. At least all of us are loaded up on milk and bread now.
We were sorry to hear that Mayor Vicki Hughes will not be running for re-election this fall. Family health issues are keeping her out of the running, but she promises to continue working hard for the City of Island this last year in office, and we appreciate all that she has done for the city since becoming mayor.
Bubbie Hill’s cookie fundraiser closed out orders last Friday with 145 large 9-inch cookies being sold. I appreciate all those that either ordered cookies or donated money to help out Bub and his family.
I know that Bub, his folks and grandparents appreciate it, too. Thank you all! And thanks to Midnight Momma Sweets and More for baking all of those cookies and for holding a “Cookies for a Cause” fundraiser such as this each and every month. That is quite a blessing to our county.
Be sure to check out Midnight Momma Sweets and More on Facebook. Since the need continues, there will be another fundraiser coming up for Bub and his family, and I’ll announce it here. It will also be shared on the Friends of Island, Kentucky Facebook page and others.
I have been contacted by a couple of people about whom to order Wreaths Across America wreaths from, since I am no longer the location coordinator for this area.
I have attempted to get a group or a few individuals to take over the program, with no luck. This was not county-run — just something I took on four years ago.
Since then, I also took on volunteering at the county history museum, then picked up both secretary and treasurer positions there, and I write the history museum article weekly, as well as this one.
As Tim has said, I was spread too thin — so although I hated to have to stop Wreaths Across America, I needed to give up something. If someone would like to take over the program for McLean County, please get in touch with me.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Jan. 22, 1987) — Island Elementary School has named these Honor Roll students for this marking period: Angelia Bailey, Kristy Baldwin, Mike Burden, Christy Cabbage, Deanna Davis, Melanie Epley, Misty Hampton, Crystal Hicks, Julie Williams, Scott Howell, Rory Miller, Amanda Rickard, Katrina Whitmer, Shawn West, Candace Whitaker, Robert Whitaker, Dee Dee McElwain, Bobby Lott, Matt Calvert, Kera Cartwright, Andrea Free, Stacy Huckleberry, Tiffany Lindsey and Stacy Watts.
And 85 years ago (Jan. 10, 1937) — Mrs. Arch R. Moore and Misses Cliffie and Nancy Brown entertained with a miscellaneous shower Saturday afternoon in honor of Mrs. Elmore Kirtley, a recent bride (formerly Miss Martha James, of Centertown). Refreshments were served to Mr. and Mrs. Elmore Kirtley, Mesdames John Kirtley, Fred Daniel, Ira G. Reynierson, Roscoe Howell, Ocie Nall, Almon Eaton, Paul Chenault, Allen Powell, W.B. Penrod, R.C. Hines, Humphrey Yewell, Susie Kirtley, J.L. Kirtley, Archie Allen, H.B. Taylor, Collings Miller, Nannie J. Nall, O.V. Brown, Arch R. Moore, Misses Naomi Bibb, Urith Nall, Pauline Fentress, Cliffie and Nancy Brown. (Elmore Kirtley is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Kirtley. Elmore and Martha were married Christmas Eve, and attendants were Mr. and Mrs. Allen Powell.)
“If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily.” ~ Gerald Good — I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
