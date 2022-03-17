Tim and I were very sorry to hear of Dave Bolton’s passing last week. Our sincere condolences go out to all of Mr. Bolton’s family and friends.
Hope everyone remembered to “spring forward” last Sunday. The weather has been super crazy with the up and down temps, but hopefully we’ll get a real spring soon with some beautiful days.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Whitney Parker, Gibson Dame and Katie Head. Those celebrating an anniversary are Raleigh & Joann Everly and Pos & Linda Colburn. Wishing you all a very special day.
Being a small town, I am truly thankful for the businesses that we have here. Dana Blades of DB Hair Grafix has been cutting my hair since 2017—before we moved here.
If you’re looking for a good hairdresser, call or text Dana at 270-314-8448 to schedule a cut, color or whatever your hair needs are. Her prices are reasonable and I love the three-minute drive to get to her business at 208 W. Main Street.
Speaking of Island businesses, remember, too, that Island does have a grocery store.
Small Town Grocery and More may be small, but if you need a few items, why leave town? You may be surprised with all that is in the store. Teresa makes good use of the space.
There is milk, bread, ice cream, coffee, lunchmeat, chips, juices, sodas, hygiene items, spices, sauces, spaghetti, canned goods, baking ingredients, you-name-it.
They also have a good-sized gift section and even tanning machines, if you want to get a head start on your summer tan.
They are open 10-8, Monday through Saturday, and are located at 255-B W. Main St., right beside Bridge View Pizzeria. Give them a call at 270-860-2590 with any questions.
Oh, happy day! The Island Masonic Lodge will have a Community Spring Breakfast on Saturday, April 2, from 7-10 a.m., with regular breakfast favorites served buffet style. Donations will be happily accepted, and all proceeds will go to the Island Community Development Association. Be sure and save the date!
Reminiscing 70 years ago (March 16, 1952) — Sergt. Joe Cole, Mrs. Cole and little daughter, Nicki Jean, who have been guests of Mrs. Cole’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Payne, Sr., and family, have returned to Fort Campbell. Mrs. Marvin Crumbaker and little daughter, Phyllis, were in Owensboro Tuesday. Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Rector have returned from Fort Belvoir, Va., where they visited their son, Tommy Rector, who received his commission as a second lieutenant. Lieut. Rector and Mrs. Rector accompanied them home. Mr. and Mrs. Rector visited Washington, D.C. and other points of interest on their trip. Archie B. Hughart, who is attending Business University, Bowling Green, was a week-end guest of his mother, Mrs. Martine Hughart. Mr. and Mrs. Frank Payne, Central City, were guests of R.M. Payne, Sr., and family Sunday.
And 45 years ago (March 3, 1977) — “Green Valley Farm Supply in Island will have its open house Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Individuals may register for the door prizes to be given away every 20 minutes, plus a grand prize of a Mighty Mite Chain Saw. The business has progressed steadily since it was formed in 1962 at Island. A second office was opened in Calhoun late in 1971. Business prospered under the guidance of Doug Wood as manager. Now a new, modern facility at Island is open with more warehouse space, more facilities and better service. According to Wood this was made possible by community support. Four employees, Eugene Bullock, Carrol Barnard, Melvin Edmonds and Gail Lamb are ready to help you with all your farming needs.” And on March 10, 1977 the following was reported: “We had approximately 300 people who registered and a good number who didn’t. Everyone expressed their appreciation that this type of service is now being offered in this part of the county. We are as happy as we can be with the way it turned out,” Doug Wood, general manager, commented Monday following the open house. Fifty-six prizes worth over $600 were given away. The grand prize of a Mighty Mite Chain Saw was won by Frank Willis, Rumsey. Carnations were given to the first 50 ladies to register.
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772 or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.