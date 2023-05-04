Tim and I were very sorry to hear about Ricky Free’s passing last week, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
After church Sunday, Tim and I went to Christy’s Country Cooking on Kentucky Highway 431. We sat with Callie Crabtree and the three of us enjoyed our meals and some wonderful conversation.
The restaurant was packed with the after-church crowd, and it was nice to see so many friendly faces there and say hello to everyone. This is Small Business Week, so please get out if you can and support our local businesses, so they can stay around for years to come.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Gwen McCrystal, Cori (Crabtree) Free and Robert Bragg. Eric Hill will celebrate his 50th birthday on May 5, so if you see him out and about, please wish him a happy significant birthday. And celebrating an anniversary are Lewis and Jennifer McCrystal. I wish you all a very special day.
MC Tanning update: they now have two numbers you can text to make an appointment. Please text Michele Clark at 270-499-0505 or 270-499-3593 to schedule an appointment.
They have one bronzing bed, and $40 will get you unlimited tanning for a month, or you can pay $5 per tanning session. You can purchase tanning lotion for $4 and Wink-Ease (one-time use eye protection) for $1, or reusable eye protection for $5.
Please note that eye protection must be used and shown, paperwork must be filled out, and only tanning bed lotions can be used in the tanning bed. And lastly, they currently accept cash only.
Tanning sessions can be scheduled for Tuesdays thru Thursdays between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. MC Tanning is closed Sundays and Mondays. They are located beside Bridge View Pizzeria at 255 W. Main Street, Suite B, Island.
The 45th Reunion of the McLean County High School Class of 1978 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19. Time and location to be announced. Tim and I attended the 40th reunion, and there was a great turnout, and everyone had a great time. If you didn’t attend the last reunion, and haven’t been notified yet about the upcoming one, please send me your contact info, and I’ll forward it to the reunion committee. You can also join the Facebook page: “McLean County Kentucky — Class of 1978” to keep up with further notifications about the reunion. Save the date, and plan to come out.
Start a ripple of kindness today. Wishing everyone a blessed week ahead!
