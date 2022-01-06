Hope everyone had a nice New Year’s weekend. Tim and I went to Patti’s 1880’s Settlement in Grand Rivers for the first time on New Year’s Day. We went with Scott and Melissa Hillard and had a great time. The place was beautiful, the food and company were wonderful, and the grounds, inside and out, were decorated with 1.5 million lights — and it was fun just to walk around and check all of that out. They’re open 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily, and the lights will be up until the end of January, so if you haven’t been there for a while, go and check it out.
As many of you may know, Stephen (Bubbie) Hill, the son of Eric and Mischele Hill, was involved in a very serious car accident on December 17; he sustained two broken legs and a broken neck and will be unable to return to work for at least a year. He was the sole provider for his family of three. There is a fundraiser going on, with all proceeds going to help towards medical bills and living expenses for Bubbie and his family. You can help this family and get a sweet treat at the same time. Midnight Momma bakes 8” cookies, each costing $10, and available in four flavors: peanut butter, chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookie. Cookies for the Hill family is the fundraiser, and you can order from now through Jan. 14 by going to Midnight Momma Sweets & More’s Facebook page; go to the fundraiser post and comment the cookie flavor(s) you’d like and how many you want, along with an email address for invoicing. Paper order forms are also available at Bridge View Pizzeria. Cash or checks made out to Midnight Momma will also be accepted when ordering. All payments are due at order closing on Jan. 14. The cookies will be ready for pickup Jan. 21 after 6 p.m. at Bridge View Pizzeria in Island. I hope you’ll find it in your heart to help out this young family!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Anne Conrad, Katie Edge and Robbie Freels. Wishing you all a very special day!
I guess winter finally reached us, as when I wrote this article, today’s low was forecast to be 6 degrees. Please remember to shelter any animals that need it.
Gloria Parker let me know that her sister-in-law, Rosa Adams, lost her Bremen home in the tornado. Rosa and her daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Bobby Cline, are staying with Gloria while a home is being readied for them to rent in Island on East Main. If you see them out and about, please be sure to give them a warm Island welcome. Rosa, Marie and Bobby, welcome to Island, from your humble correspondent!
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Jan. 3, 1962) — Sandra and Terry Lee Rector, Caryl and Daryl Rickard, Owensboro, are guests of their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Rector. Mr. and Mrs. Ed Tichenor and little daughter, of Hammond, Ind., were guests of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Lott, Saturday. Gerald Powell and Glenn Miller, students at Western Kentucky State College, Bowling Green, are guests of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Allen Powell and Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Miller. Robert N. Freels, Hannibal, Mo., spent the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wesson Freels. Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Price, Lexington, are guests of Mrs. Price’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Penrod. Miss Linda Cox, a student at Scarritt College, Nashville, Tenn., is spending the Christmas vacation with her father, Jack Cox. Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe Howell and Kellye Howell; Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Rickard, Cheryl, Daryl and Caryl Rickard, Owensboro; and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Rector were Christmas guests of Mrs. Maude Howell. Miss Sharon Kessinger, a student at Bowling Green College of Commerce, Bowling Green, is a guest of her mother, Mrs. Billy Calvert, and Mr. Calvert, for the Christmas vacation. Mrs. Harry Wheeldon, South Carrollton, Ky., has returned home after a visit to Mr. and Mrs. Kirtley Howell and family. Miss Carol Anne Crowe, a student at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, is a guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Russell Crowe. Mr. and Mrs. Jack Payne and children, W. Chaffee, Ark., spent the Christmas holidays with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Cabbage and Mr. and Mrs. Renzo Payne.
“Resolution One: I will live for God. Resolution Two: If no one else does, I still will.” ~ Jonathan Edwards — I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
