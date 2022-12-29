Well the weather sure was a doozy last week, starting with Thursday afternoon’s Arctic blast, and the snow that followed.
I was so thankful for the heat we have at home, and really felt for the Kenergy customers whose power went out during that first day. And then we had our own power outage in Island, but thankfully it only lasted about 45 minutes!
I hope you all did well through the bad weather. And I hope that everyone had a nice Christmas! As I proof this Monday morning, we’ve had a lovely overnight snow. I know many people want warm weather, but, not growing up with it, I do love four seasons, and I love looking at the snow.
Leonard and Teresa Hill had a nice surprise 50th wedding anniversary party last week in Island. There was family, friends, food, cake and punch, and lots of laughter.
Mischele Hill planned the event, with help from Michele Clark, and when the happy couple headed out into the night I’m sure they were surprised to find that their van had been spray-painted by family members for the occasion, complete with cans hanging from the back of the van. A video that surfaced showed that they weren’t concerned about those cans, and took off, honking as they went, cans a-rattling. Here’s wishing you many more, Leonard and Teresa.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Karen Sonner Whitaker and Taylor Rafferty. And those celebrating anniversaries are Joey and Gwen McCrystal, Chris and T.J. Israel and Tom and Ardie Wilkerson. I wish you all a very special day.
The Island Baptist Church services were very nice. Saturday night’s candlelight service reminded us that Christmas begins with Christ. Sunday’s service included the Choir’s Cantata. The choir has been practicing three months for this service, and they did a great job.
It was so nice to see that the choir has grown in size. Brother Wayne Morris led the choir, and in addition his two sons are part of the choir. A big surprise was that his youngest, Ellis, played Silent Night on the piano during the offering.
He’s been learning the piano just a couple of months now, and he just got up there and played. I hope we will hear more from him in the future! Both services were well attended, and we were happy to have visitors come and join us for the services. Please join us any time.
Reminiscing 50 years ago (Dec. 21, 1972) — Written by Orpha Neal: “Mrs. Susie Kirtley entertained the Wesleyan Sunday School Class with a Christmas party Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Methodist Church. Dinner was served and presents were exchanged by Archie Allen, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Slaughter of Central City, Mrs. Ethel Jarvis, Mrs. Ben Hopkins, Mrs. Shorty Hancock, Mrs. Ollie Daniel, Lona Everly, Mrs. Martine Hughart, Mrs. Virginia Thompson, Mrs. Orpha Neal, Bro. Lyle, Mrs. Roxie Payne, Mrs. Agnes Henry and Mrs. May Woodward. The WSCS had a dinner Thursday at the Methodist Church. We took gifts for patients at Western State Hospital. The Sunshine class had a Christmas Party Thursday evening. Refreshments were served to David Drake, Ken Vandiver, Laura Beth Everly, Alan Bates, Scotty Morris, Sandra Cook, teachers Mrs. Norma Drake and Mrs. Orpha Neal. Sunday, Dec. 17, a Christmas Supper for the Senior Citizens of Island was sponsored by the churches of Island. This was an expression of our appreciation and to show that we care about those who are 65 and over. Around 50 were served turkey and ham in the basement of the Methodist Church and many others who were unable to come were taken food.”
It sure seems that Island has been into helping the community for many years now.
“Your love, Lord, reaches to the heavens, your faithfulness to the skies.” Psalm 36:5 (NIV).
Wishing everyone a safe weekend. Happy New Year 2023!
