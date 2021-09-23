It has been another very sad week. Tammy Conrad and Stu Drake both passed away last week, and our hearts break for the families and friends of Tammy and Stu. We are so very sorry for your loss and pray that God will give you comfort and peace.
Last week I mentioned that the Sonner sisters were in attendance to hear Sen. Rand Paul speak in Calhoun. I failed to mention that our magistrate, Robert Bishop, was also there representing our district, and per Robert’s wife, Cindy, Robert is on the Farm Bureau board that got Sen. Paul here to speak. If any politicians come to the area in the future, whether it’s last-minute or not, please let me know, and I can announce it on Facebook so that more people that want to show up will be able to.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Kay Crowe, Ann Ashby Cobb, Bobby Geary, Martin Eaton, Robyn Rafferty, Lorenda Humphrey and Pearl Coin. And celebrating an anniversary this week are Henry and Lydia Taylor. Wishing all of you a very special day!
This past Sunday, Hugh Ike Eaton joined Tim and me for lunch at D’s Front Porch Grill in Bremen. It was their first Sunday open, serving plate lunches only. With so many shares on Facebook, they were slammed with customers, including many to-go orders, and ran out of food. We already had our order in, so although it took a while, we did get served. I have to tell you that the food was all homemade, wonderful, and the servings were very generous. They offered meatloaf, fried chicken, and turkey and dressing, sides and homemade yeast rolls or fried cornbread, and strawberry butter. There were lots of desserts there, and I came home with a large slice of hickory nut pie. I was too full to eat it there, and I brought half of my meal home for supper, as well. Be sure and give them a try sometime! Their Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and their number is (270) 525-6305.
Friends of Island got the go-ahead to paint the Main Street bridge, across the abandoned railroad bed, and also the go-ahead to replace the street sign on Railroad Street. If you would like to donate to these improvements, please send a check to FOI, P.O. Box 106, Island, KY 42350. On the memo line of your check please write “railroad preservation.” Looking forward to seeing these projects completed. Island continues to look better, one project at a time!
Reminiscing 40 years ago (Sept. 24, 1981) — “The Green Valley Homemakers Club of Island met in the home of Mrs. Ann Howell, who proved to be a very gracious hostess. We enjoyed having 11 regular members present, along with these new members who joined: Mrs. Guyneth Freels, Mrs. Evelylee Whitaker and Mrs. Carma Eaton. The club is looking forward to others joining us in the near future. As a young club organized less than a year, we feel that we are doing well. Our motto for this month was ‘Don’t save all your smiles for the parlor, use a few in the kitchen.’ We were very well informed by the lesson ‘Dangers in Over-Medication,’ presented by Mrs. Martha Crabtree. Our hostess treated us with very delicious refreshments. Our meeting time is each third Thursday at 1 p.m.”
And 55 years ago (Sept. 22, 1966) — “Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Bates, Brenda and Paula Wright visited Santa Claus, Indiana, on Sunday. A surprise birthday dinner was given Sunday by Mrs. Mittie Daniels for her husband, Jesse. Those attending were Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Hardison and daughters, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Blades, Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Nevitt and children, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Bullock and children, Mrs. Margie Austin, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Mallory, Mrs. Betty Daniels and children, Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Loyd and Vonda, Gerald Everly and Jeff. Tommy Hammond and parents of Central City spent Sunday with Mrs. And Mrs. Tommy Hardison. The Fred Garst family of Owensboro were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ezra Garst on Sunday.”
“What you thought was a coincidence may have been a God incident.” — Wishing everyone a safe and blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
