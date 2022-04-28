Island’s newest restaurant, Christy’s Country Cooking, opened April 20. As of this writing I’ve already been there twice, and Tim more than that. We’ve tried breakfast and dinner, including their Friday night fish special. Starting this Friday night, they will also offer ribeyes.
We have really enjoyed the food. The western omelet I ordered for breakfast was so big I took half of it home. The service is wonderful, and the place was spic and span.
One big change is that Christy’s is a non-smoking establishment, which we were really happy to hear. Come and give Christy’s a try. They’re currently open Sunday-Thursday 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re located directly across Highway 431 from the old Island school, and their number is 270-608-8080.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Kendall Dame and Andrew Coin, and celebrating an anniversary are David & Kay Crowe and Robbie & Ginger Bragg. Wishing you all a very special day!
Island Baptist Church is having their 150th Anniversary Revival starting this Sunday, May 1, and running through Wednesday, May 4. I have to tell you I’ve been looking forward to a revival for a couple of years now and am so glad we can finally have one. The Revival Schedule is: May 1 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Lloyd Johnson; May 2 at 7 p.m. with Bro. Wayne Dozier; May 3 at 7 p.m. with Bro. John Galyen; and May 4 at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jim Nelson.
These are all pastors that have previously served at Island Baptist, so it will be especially nice to have them back. The address is 170 Adams Ave. (Hwy 431). If you’re uncomfortable driving at night, call 270-486-9900 in advance to arrange to have the church bus pick you up. If you don’t get a response, please contact me. As the Island Baptist flyer says, “Please come be our guest. We look forward to seeing you.”
Small Town Grocery and More got so many cute things in last week and I still haven’t made it over there, but if you’re looking for some cute purses, kid’s clothing, gift ideas or even groceries, be sure and get over to the store and see all that they have.
Remember that they also have tanning beds, if you want to get started on a tan. They are open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and are located at 255-B W. Main Street in the Island strip mall (beside Bridge View Pizzeria). Call 270-860-2590 with any questions.
Reminiscing 70 years ago (April 15, 1952) — “Rev. W.H. Curl, of Louisville; Wayne Moore, of Georgetown; Mrs. Owsley Taylor and little Miss Rebecca Taylor; Mrs. Leamon Eaton and daughter, Elaine; and Mrs. Edwin Penrod and Ava were guests of Mr. and Mrs. George A. Cain Monday. Sgt. David Bolton has returned from Korea and is a guest of Mrs. Jo Bidwell, Edward Bidwell and Miss Peggy Bidwell. Mrs. John F. Hughart, Misses Cliffie and Nancy Brown and Judith Ann Moore were in Owensboro Saturday. Mr. and Mrs. John Lile and children, and Mrs. Martine Hughart were in Cleaton Wednesday. Miss Dean Brown, who has been a guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Brown, and family, has returned to Owensboro. Mrs. Patsy Kirtley and grandson, Donnie Whitaker, have returned from Columbia, S.C., where they have been guests of her son, Capt. William Napier, and family.”
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” — Proverbs 3:5-6
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
