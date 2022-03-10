The Benefit for Charlie Strole last Saturday was very well attended.
Food for sale was walking tacos or spaghetti with garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. We had the spaghetti dinner, which was very filling. I doubt anyone having that left hungry.
Tim and I sat between Dennie and Karen Whitaker and Barry and Kathy Coin, and enjoyed visiting with both couples. Mike Burden did some singing and then transitioned to auctioneer for the event.
There were a lot of cakes and other sweets that were auctioned off, as well as baskets of various items and some homemade items, like quilt ladders, plant stands, a swing and even a noodle board (wooden cover for stovetops), and more.
Karen was a dear to share some of her and Dennie’s cinnamon rolls with us, and Tim had the winning bid for a loaf of sourdough bread. Both the sourdough and the cinnamon rolls were baked by Jane Crumbaker, and they were fabulous.
Now I know if they come up again at auction to always bid on them! There was also a silent auction and a punch board. Dennie Whitaker was the lucky winner of the 50/50 pot. The Island Volunteer Fire Department sponsored the benefit, and it appeared to be a great success. We certainly wish all the best for Charlie Strole in his recovery.
Pat Freels scored another win and a huge trophy to go with it at the Gasser Blowout 15 at Atmore Speedway in Alabama last weekend. Congratulations, Pat!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Artie Chandler on March 11, and both Sue Howard and Marilyn Cessna on March 15. Wishing you all a very special day!
Per a recent Friends of Island Facebook post, “In 1942-1943 a gentleman from our Island community named Frank Payne took a piece of plywood, donated by a local merchant at the recently built Island Mercantile, and painted the names of the (Island) men who left for WW II. He continued to add names until he was drafted. Sadly, when he left no one continued to add to the list.” Per Scott Hillard, “At the request of a wonderful couple in our community, we are seeking to replicate” the sign “and install (it) within Heritage Garden. Ironically, this is the exact location of the original sign during WWII. Please consider honoring those whose names are listed on the sign, in addition to those who may have never made the list but served in WWII from our community. If we have enough donations we hope to have it bronzed to be featured in the center of the garden this spring.” You can mail your donation to FOI, PO BOX 106, Island, KY 42350, or you can donate via PayPal: https://paypal.me/friendsofIsland?country.x=US.... It is unknown what happened to the original sign, but there is a photo of it listing many Island men of the time. Please consider donating; I know it would make a wonderful addition to the Heritage Garden on Main Street.
Reminiscing 33 years ago (March 2, 1989) — “The Royal Ambassadors of the Island Baptist Church had five boys to participate in the Pinewood Derby Saturday at the National Guard Armory building in Livermore. The five boys were Robbie Bragg, Patrick Dame, Robert Whitaker, Josh Shocklee and Matt Calvert. Roger Eaton, Tommy Calvert, David Shocklee and Gary Gish were the support for the boys. Robert Whitaker brought home a red ribbon placing second in the competition. Leamon and Margaret Eaton have returned home from a trip to Florida where they visited with friends and family and did some sightseeing. The Baptist youth group of the Island Baptist Church joined the youth in the Livermore Church on a ski trip to Paoli, Ind. Friday evening. Ron Crumbaker, Jason Moore, Carol Eaton and Dickie Swift were the Island members who took the trip. Although the group was small, the outing was an enjoyable one. Jessica Taylor, daughter of Brown and Linda Taylor, had her first slumber party Friday evening. Friends who attended were Melissa Parham, Erica Futrell, Allison Bialek, Leia Evans and Cristen Lamb.”
“When the cares of my heart are many, your consolations cheer my soul.” — Psalm 94:19
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.