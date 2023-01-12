As I mentioned in last week’s column, Tim and I were heading out of town.
We left on New Year’s Eve for just two days, but it was nice to see our friends in WV — and Keith—who had just downsized, and check out their new home. We rang in the New Year (which was easier for us since they live on Eastern Time), went to church the next day, and enjoyed just spending time visiting and catching up.
Congratulations to Theresa Freels, who retired last week after 35 years working as an RN. I hope you thoroughly enjoy your free days to do as you wish, and I certainly wish you all the best in the future.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Pat Freels and Rebecca Wright. And celebrating an anniversary are Robbie and Valaire Edmonds. I wish you all a very special day.
Please remember to text, call or email me with any birthdays, anniversaries or news that you’d like to see in this column. My contact info is at the bottom of the column.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (Jan. 13, 1983) — “Track 29 opened in Island on Jan. 7. Housed in the antique shop across from Island School, Track 29 features Robert Johnson’s Midnight Express Band as house musicians. According to Midnight Express Manager Charles Johnson, the band plans to perform at their new location beginning Jan. 22. The house band and a guest band will play at Track 29 every other Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. Members of the Midnight Express, billed as the youngest performing band in Kentucky, include Robert Johnson, 12; Charles Johnson, Jr., 9; James ‘Pee-Wee’ Dalton, 12; James Avery, 12; and Stephanie Johnson, 7.”
Also in that edition, speaking of businesses in the county which either opened or closed in 1982, Island was mentioned four times. “Elvis Willis began Elvis Willis Auto Sales in Island during June. The Willis lot employs Ernie Drake as salesman and Nancy Willis as secretary of the operation, along with Willis being involved in sales. Drake commented that the lot offers new and used cars. ‘I can get anything I need new, getting extras off the assembly line. We are not a franchised dealership, but the factory warranty is the same,’ he noted, ‘We have a selection of everything.’ ” The business is located on Hwy 431. “Willis remarked that plans for 1983 include a new and used parts department as well as a ‘bump and paint’ shop.
“Island is the site for two other new businesses: J.R.’s Place and Johnson’s Amusements. J.R.’s Place opened in late November of 1981, employing four full-time and one part-time. Operated by Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Drake, the Hwy 431 site offers catering, a dining room, banquet room and the space for a private party of 32 people. Saturday nights at J.R.’s means live entertainment by ‘Jim Shoumake and the Boys’ from Bremen. Johnson’s Amusement opened in July, housed in the former barber shop building, Island.” The business is managed by Traig Johnson, who “stated the amusement center now has nine games, with more planned to arrive in 1983.” And lastly, “431 Mobile Homes moved from their former Island location to Livermore in April. Owner Jim Silver stated ‘the primary reason for the move was sales. Livermore has more population—I feel traffic is better here.’ ”
“God showed how much He loved us by sending His one and only Son into the world, so that we might have eternal life through Him.” 1 John 4:9.
Wishing everyone a great week ahead!
