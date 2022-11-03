The rain we needed so much has come and, thankfully, after most of the farmers finished their harvesting. As I turn in this article on Monday morning, I hope the rain stops before Halloween in the Park, so we have a good turnout of youngsters at Wooden Bridge Park, as well as the Trunk or Treat at Island Methodist.
Last Saturday, the park got decorated for Halloween, and it looks really nice. Tim and I arrived at the scheduled time of 3 p.m. to decorate, but some ICDA members and volunteers had arrived early, and everything was pretty much done. I know some residents had expressed concern about the park not being decorated sooner, but in previous years we’ve had issues with some decorations blowing around, so the set-up date was moved closer to Halloween.
Also, for those that want decorations up earlier, I invite you to come to the ICDA meetings and let us know you will help with set-up, and we’ll try and work on that next year.
Island Masonic Lodge #743 will have a Fall Community Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Donations are gladly accepted. Please plan to come out and support them! The address is 325 Adams Ave. (Kentucky Highway 431), across from Island City Hall.
On Sunday at Island Baptist Church, Robbin Baughn sang a very powerful song that is also very timely. It really caught my attention. Called “Stand,” the lyrics included: “I’m gonna stand in a world that’s breaking, Stand for a truth unchangin,’ I’m not ashamed, I’ve considered the cost, I’ll stay right here at the foot of the cross, and stand.”
At the end of the service one of the young men went up at invitation time to say he wanted to be baptized and join fellowship of the church — and that’s always a wonderful thing to witness, and brings a tear to the eye.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Shelia Free, Danny Edmonds, Robbie Edmonds, Doris Bolton Miller, Doris Lott, Rod Carlisle, Angie Howard and Michael Bailey. I wish you all a very special day!
Business has really picked up at Christy’s Country Cooking, and that’s great to see. Tim and I enjoyed breakfast there with Callie Crabtree on Saturday, and it was great to catch up with her.
Sunday after church we had a tableful, and it was great for everyone to let me and Tim join their table, because the restaurant was packed. I hope they don’t mind my putting their names on here, but we always enjoy visiting with Hugh Ike Eaton, Anne Conrad, Karen Wheeldon, Bonnie Boyken and Debbie Boyken-Payne, when we do manage to all get together over lunch — and there’s always some ribbing going on and some laughs.
Please do remember that Kip’s 2 Go is also open on Sundays, and you can carry-out or drive-thru there, and they have a lot of options on their menu.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Nov. 3, 1977) — “Little Brandi Harper of East Alton, Ill., has just returned home after a 10-day visit with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Miller. She is the daughter of Richard and Rilla Harper. J.D. and Cassie Hardison went on another fishing trip to Kentucky Lake. They returned home with 55 fish. How about telling the rest of us your secret. Churchill Cox has begun fixing up his father’s house for retirement. Freddie Allen recently killed a deer that weighed 145 pounds at Land Between the Lakes. He was in a group of 15 men. Eddie Nevitt, a seventh-grader at Livermore Middle School, recently auditioned at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro for a leading role in a new Kentucky Educational Television series — Math Country. Eddie portrayed candy man in the Island 4-H play, which won first place in county and area competitions and was presented at the state fair. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bobbie Nevitt of Island.”
“Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.” — Jill Jackson.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead, and don’t forget to “fall back” one hour on Saturday night, or you’ll arrive to church an hour early!
