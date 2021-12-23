Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Milton Jones, of the Buttonsberry community, who died last week. We are very sorry for your loss.
The Island Masonic Lodge had an abundance of people last Saturday at the Benefit for Bremen Breakfast. They raised $2,400 in just a few hours, which is fantastic! All money raised goes to Bremen Disaster Relief. Thanks so much, Island Masons, for looking out for our neighbors in Bremen, and thanks to all the people that donated!
I also saw that Bridge View Pizzeria delivered a lot of pizzas to Bremen courtesy of Lamb’s Auto Sales. As Bridge View said in a Facebook post, “Thank you for choosing us to help provide food to those during this devastating time. Continued prayers for all those affected and those helping!” And Nanny Moon Boutique owner Kelly Freels Key is sending 100% of proceeds from a week of her Kentucky sales to relief funds for Bremen. Kelly has not forgotten her small-town roots — or the neighbors of her hometown! Please remember to patronize these businesses that look out for others: Lamb’s Auto Sales & Towing: 680 Adams Ave (Hwy 431), Island, 270-486-3113; Nanny Moon Boutique on Facebook; and Bridge View Pizzeria: 255-C W. Main St., Island, 270-673-7038.
Last Thursday was another fast and furious Wreaths Across American wreaths delivery in Island, at the Kip’s 2 Go parking lot. I appreciate Kip for letting the big rigs use his large gravel parking lot, as they cannot easily turn around at most locations in and around town. This year coming to our aid were John McNew and Wayne Curry, and they moved 1,946 pounds of wreaths from Kip’s over to the old Wilkerson’s building for staging, to distribute them to the different cities of our county. Much thanks to John and Wayne!
The Wreaths Across America Ceremony, last Saturday, turned out very nicely. Many from our Island/Buttonsberry communities were involved in the ceremony, or with the wreath-laying following the ceremony. Melissa Hillard sang the national anthem; U.S. Army veterans Reybourne Trimble and Gene Gardner, along with JROTC SGT Major Trenton Hillard and Civil Air Patrol Airman Tristan Hillard placed ceremonial wreaths; I performed the ceremony; Scott Hillard (and Bro. Richard Sams) recorded the ceremony; John McNew delivered 140 wreaths to Camp Calhoun Civil War Cemetery, and the McLean County High School JROTC, including Trent Hillard and Christian Vargas, placed the wreaths at that cemetery. Marianne Eaton placed wreaths at six different cemeteries in the county, while I placed at three, and my hubby, Tim Sheppard, distributed and delivered wreaths, as well. Thanks to everyone that helped out; I could not have done it without your help!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Shirley Moore, Gunner Bragg, Trent Hillard and Karen Sonner Whitaker. Wishing you all a very special day!
The Help Office in Livermore has asked me to remind people that, in addition to God’s House of Hope, the Help Office also gives out food, as well as clothing, to those that are in need of those items.
“And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” ~ Luke 2:10-11 — I wish everyone a blessed Christmas!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
