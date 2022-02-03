Tim and I were very sorry to hear about the passing of Jerry Taylor last week. We pray that the Lord will comfort Jerry’s family and friends during this sad time, and in the weeks and months ahead.
As posted on the Friends of Island, Kentucky Facebook page, Road Hawk Magazine, based in Chillicothe, Ohio recently paid a visit to our Island community to check out Island Cycle Workz, at 500 Adams Ave., and do an article about them.
Owned by Islander Roy Warner, the family business spans four generations and has been in operation for 13 years. They specialize in vintage restoration of motorcycles and custom builds, as well as offering maintenance and repair by two factory-trained mechanics.
Currently they are working on building a 5,000 square-foot facility along Adams Avenue (U.S. 431) that will include a showroom; so when completed later this year, Island Cycle Workz will also offer motorcycles for sale.
With customer service as their top priority, if you’re interested in finding out more about what they offer, give them a call, Monday through Friday, at 270-977-6781. You can also send an email to: roywarnercontractor@icloud.com. Congratulations, Island Cycle Workz, for your Road Hawk Magazine article, and the expansion of your business!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Jeff Howell, T.J. Israel, Derrick Parham, Aiden Parham, Curtis Sutton, Bobby Lott and Sarah Johnson. Celebrating an anniversary are Charlie & Anna Lou Strole. I wish you all a very special day!
For those of you that are interested, there are color prints of the Rex Robinson painting of the Point Pleasant Ferry available for sale at the McLean County Public Library for only $10 each.
They are about 18” x 24” and would make great gifts for anyone that remembers the local ferry fondly. Painted in 1978, this was at the time the Hoskins family operated the ferry, and Pap Hoskins is on the ferry in the painting, as the ferry crosses from the Island side to the Ohio County side. Please call the library at 270-278-9184 to ensure they’re open—since they close for lunch—prior to heading over.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Feb. 1, 1962) — Mrs. Prentice Head and Mrs. A. McFarland, Lewisburg, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Wesson Freels Sunday. Mrs. A.R. Moore, Misses Cliffie and Nancy Brown spent Saturday with Miss Judith Moore, Bowling Green, Saturday. Rev. William R. Nave left Monday to attend the Baptist Seminary, Louisville. Glenn Miller, of Western State College, Bowling Green, spent the between semesters vacation with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Miller. Mrs. H.K. Kirtley has returned from a visit to Mr. and Mrs. John M. Kirtley, Central City. Mrs. Michael Pittas and Miss Linda Pittas were in Owensboro Saturday. Mr. and Mrs. Carl Henry and Carla have returned from a vacation in Florida. Little Miss Deborah Wheeldon, of South Carrolton, was a weekend guest of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Kirtley. Larry Brown, of the U.S. Navy, is a guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Brown. Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Markwell, Nashville, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Markwell and Mrs. Denzil Thompson Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Joe Nall and little son were guests of Mrs. Nall’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Everly, Sunday.
And 50 years ago (Feb. 3, 1972) — By Beth Ann Bolton: “The Island 4-H Club met at Island School (Jan. 21) with Miss Davenport and Mr. Hancock. Our meeting was called to order by the president, Kerry Howard.
We elected king and queen; they are Martin Eaton and Vicky Free. Miss Davenport explained how to keep notes on our projects. There were forty-nine members present.”
“Our greatest fear should not be of failure but of succeeding at things in life that don’t really matter.” — Francis Chan
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
