This week marks 10 years that Bro. Chad Rafferty has pastored at Island Baptist Church. Congratulations on making it to that milestone, and thanks so much, Bro. Chad, for all that you do, not only for the congregation at Island Baptist, but also for Island and the regional area. The ICDA wouldn’t be the same without you, nor the Kentucky Changers. We are very fortunate to have you, Robyn and the girls here in Island.
Congratulations to Robbie Freels and Jaxon Messamore for their wins at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, over the weekend. Congrats, also, to Kelly Freels Key for making it to the finals. She said she is still holding onto the points championship lead with three big races left in the season. On to the next race!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Tanner Eaton, Aethel Carlisle, Garrett Edmonds, Adam Coin, Bernie Crumbaker, Jerry Hughes, Brad Hughes, Nick Ashby, Navada “Baylo” Davis, Shannon Burden and Baylee Rafferty. Wishing you all a very special day!
We’re now five weeks away from the 2022 Island Wooden Bridge Festival, which will be from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. For information about the Cruise-In, contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059 or Bobby Johnson at 270-499-3737. For booth rental or information, contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264. Please save the date and plan to attend.
The next ICDA meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Island City Hall. Everyone is invited to attend.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Aug. 6, 1987) — “Virginia Davis, Calhoun, has been working since June of 1983 to get a historical marker for the city of Island, where she was born. This week, her efforts paid off as the Kentucky Historical Society announced that the marker will be complete this fiscal year. The inscription for the marker “has been written, and it will center on William Worthington, the town’s founder. We hope to put Island on the map,” said Davis.
And 20 years ago (Aug. 1, 2002) — “The oven-like conditions of a western Kentucky July didn’t faze three volunteers for the Island Heritage Council. Bennie Latham, Bobby Johnson and Adrain Cessna braved the possibility of heat stroke to lay brick for a new portion of the sidewalk at Island’s Wooden Bridge Park. The new sidewalk will include ornamental brick — many bearing the names of contributors to the park — surrounding a new flagpole. The work is yet another high point in a long-term volunteer project. “The whole park is volunteer,” Johnson said. “That’s how we get things done around here.”
“How cool is it that the same God who created mountains, oceans and galaxies looked at you and thought the world needed one of you, too.” — I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
