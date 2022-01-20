A McLean County man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C., last January.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice case file, Jordan T. Revlett, 23, of Island, pled guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, in violation of Title 40, United States Code, Section 5104(e)(2)(G) on Jan. 14.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment, a fine of not more than $5,000, a term of supervised release of not more than one year and an obligation to pay any applicable interest or penalties on fines and restitution.
The U.S. Department of Justice stated that, as of May 17, 2021, the damage caused to the Capitol is approximately $1,495,326.55, in which Revlett has agreed as part of his plea to pay a restitution of $500.
Revlett was arrested in Owensboro and taken into federal custody on Jan. 25, 2021.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Revlett was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, along with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
An informant was able to direct federal officials to Snapchat photos and videos that Revlett posted while he was allegedly inside the Capitol building when the riot took place.
One of the photos included a selfie of Revlett, with the caption, “Just so you guys know a capitol police officer open the door from inside to let us in.”
Per a criminal complaint, Revlett told FBI agents in an interview on Jan. 15, 2021, that he and his parents drove to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, and attended the Jan. 6 rally where former President Donald Trump was speaking before Revlett walked over to the Capitol.
Revlett admitted during his interview with FBI agents that Snapchat video from inside the Capitol was from him, but he stated that he did not break anything or participate in any of the violent acts.
Revlett received local attention previously in 2019 when he participated in WBKR’s “She Thinks Her Farmer’s Sexy” photo contest and came in fourth place.
Revlett’s sentencing is set for April 22.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
