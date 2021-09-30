The Wooden Bridge Park in Island will be receiving a new historical addition.
Debbie Carter, former president of the Humane Society of McLean County and former worker for Area 3 of the Calhoun Fire Department through Americorps, has been approved by the Island Community Development Association (ICDA), to add a 9/11, K-9 memorial piece made of steel after years of trial and error.
Carter said that the beginning stages of getting a memorial into the county occurred after the previous Humane Society’s building caught on fire in 2001.
During the rebuilding process, Carter was thinking of ideas of creating a park for the animals in the county that everyone could use until attending a meeting after the events of Sept. 11.
“When 9/11 happened, we had an officers meeting and we had heard through our work with State Fire and Rescue, that there (were) agencies applying for a piece of 9/11,” Carter said. “And we all met and wondered if (the agencies) would give anything to us being a humane society.”
When Carter did some research, she found that there were rescue animals that were present during the destruction and aftermath of the World Trade Center and either had to retire due to the extreme of searching for casualties or passed away due to the dust inhalation.
“We thought it would be great to apply for a piece to have it in a park somewhere in the county and not just representing our humane society but all rescue search dogs,” Carter said.
Carter said the society reached out to a number of agencies and eventually heard back from Lt. David W. Lim of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in 2009, saying that he would be honored if the county was able to acknowledge his K-9 partner Sirius.
Sirius, a bomb detection dog, was killed in 9/11 after Lim heard a bomb go off while stationed in the basement of the World Trade Center and put Sirius in his kennel in order to check out what transpired. Lim unfortunately got trapped in the falling debris of the first tower and was not able to make it back to get Sirius.
Carter said that the overall process has been very time consuming, considering many other organizations around the country were trying to attain a piece of 9/11 for their own memorials.
“They gave us what it would require … and this and that,” Carter said. “We had to fill out paperwork; we had to send out letters. We had to agree upon how it was to be placed.”
Carter said that placement of the memorial was an issue for a time while also trying to get the new Humane Society facility built. Carter said that the memorial was dependent on the support of the community wanting a memorial that would also be looked after and preserved.
A change in leadership put Carter’s hopes on hold.
“Once it got going, we (had a) change in government here in the county and we never could get a guess on who would be responsible for the upkeep of the memorial. So we put it on hold,” Carter said. “We never gave the steel back. We kept it.”
The memorial would continue to be in limbo until Carter’s late husband and brother had a chance meeting with Tim Sheppard, member at large for ICDA, while volunteering at God’s House of Hope.
It was there the memorial came up in conversation, which captured Sheppard’s interest.
Carter said that Sheppard then went to the ICDA and approached them about the memorial. The association approved of taking care of the memorial and installing the memorial at the Wooden Bridge Park for everyone in the county to see.
“There is not another piece in this county,” Carter said. “We thought we could represent McLean County well with the (memorial). Have something to be proud of that we’re associated with.”
The memorial’s initial design thoughts include a brick display with a granite plaque, with the piece being displayed behind glass and will have a light on it as well as an information plaque. Other plans include having a design of the Twin Towers and a profile picture of Sirius.
The plaque will also have information about how many lives were lost on that day, while also including information on the attacks at The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the Flight 93 crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Carter said that the memorial will also hit a personal note for her family and her former co-workers.
“A lot of us, including my sister and I, our fathers were veterans,” Carter said. “That meant a lot on what they had to go through and what happened and … people that rescued them and everything that happened — we thought it would be a good memorial to them.”
While there is no set date of when the memorial will be installed at the park, Carter is happy that the memorial will be part of a town and county she is happy to be a part of.
“We’re really excited about Island picking up (the memorial),” Carter said. “I haven’t lived in Island very long. I’m starting my sixth year (there). They’re proud of their community and I think it’s going to be a good thing. ...Even a little county like this can show pride in what else is going on in the world.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.