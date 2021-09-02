Island Wooden Bridge Festival canceled, keeping hope for next year

The Island Wooden Bridge Fest will be delayed for at least one more year.
After serious consideration, the festival has been canceled due to health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19.
“We’ve been planning pretty hard,” said Bobby Johnson, president of the Island Community Development Association. “We were trying to have a (really) nice festival, which we always do.”
The festival was planned for Sept. 11 at the Historic Island Wooden Bridge at 205 W. Main St. in Island. The event typically includes a car show with 120 to 125 vehicles, live music, games, vendors and a chance for residents to enjoy the outdoors.
Johnson said that the board met on Aug. 23 and discussions of canceling the event this year became the prime topic.
“We met last Monday, and we talked about it,” Johnson said. “We talked about all the cases around and the possibility of maybe spreading it to other people. And we just decided to cancel it for this year. We were all disappointed because we had our hearts and minds set on it and … ready to go.”
Johnson said that the cancelation was not anticipated. Considering that the festival was canceled last year due to COVID, the board was excited for this year until the arrival of the Delta variant and the surge in COVID cases the past few months.
“We didn’t expect (the cancellation),” Johnson said. “A while back, when things were getting better … we were planning big time for the festival, because you have to have a lot of committees on different things; getting trophies ordered and t-shirts. But luckily we haven’t spent a lot of money that we cannot recoup.”
Johnson did want to note that the association will still hold onto donations that were for the planned silent auction. While plans aren’t certain, Johnson said the plan is that the money raised by the auction, when able to hold the auction in some fashion, will go back to the community.
“We have a silent auction every year, and we got started early on that, getting donations from people and from companies …,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of stuff that we were going to auction off, and we want the people to know that we’re gonna hang onto that … and we’re gonna save it for another date, whether for the festival or if we decide to do something later on or earlier.”
Johnson knows that the event typically brings a lot of people out.
“I know a lot of people are going to be disappointed,” Johnson said. “Everybody looks forward to (the event) every year. It’s a place they can go and (have) fellowship with each other. It’s been part of our community for years.”
Johnson said this may be especially upsetting for folks that make it a tradition to attend the festival.
“There’s a lot of people that have moved away from here, they like to come home around festival time, and (this is) more or less their homecoming,” Johnson said.
While it was a tough decision, Johnson knows that safety comes first, and he’s already looking forward to next September thanks to the support of the community and people that travel from out of state to attend every year.
“We’re looking forward to doing it again next year,” Johnson said. “We hope that people understand that if there’s a possibility of somebody getting sick, we just didn’t want to be a part of that.
“People have really supported (the festival) well, and we appreciate it so much.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.