The Island Wooden Bridge Festival will make its anticipated return next month after a three-year hiatus.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, on West Main Street.
Bobby Johnson, president of the Island Community Development Association, said that folks in McLean County, surrounding areas and those that moved away are looking forward to coming out to the big day.
“I think a lot of people are really looking forward to being able to come to the festival and getting out and visiting with people,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that come back home and come and visit us.”
This year’s festival also marks the 150th year since the physical wooden bridge was built in 1872. It was originally off West Main and First streets over the Owensboro-Nashville Railroad.
The bridge was eventually dismantled and relocated to the Island Wooden Bridge Park, which was built in 2001, at First Street and Kirtley Avenue.
The festival originally was held at the city’s ballpark years ago before moving to the established park its opening year.
“We haven’t had the festival for awhile, so I think a lot of people are going to be eager to be there,” Johnson said. “I think we’ll have a good crowd.”
An opening ceremony will kick off the festival, which will include presentation of flags by the McLean County High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) and a performance of the national anthem.
Live music will be present throughout the day, according to Johnson, along with different varieties of entertainment, inflables for the children, arts and crafts booths, food and drink vendors and a silent auction.
There will also be a cruise-in where cars will be on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the first 100 vehicles that enter the cruise-in will receive a collector’s dash plaque and a free T-shirt.
Trophies will be up for grabs for best car, best truck, people’s choice and mayor’s choice, along with other door prizes available for entrants.
The 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Planning for this year began back in March, and while COVID rates have seen another surge regarding the BA.5 variant nationwide, Johnson feels that it’s not as concerning this time around.
“It’s still contagious but not as near as dangerous as it was,” he said. “I’d say most people already have the shot and protection from (not going) to the hospital. We’re not worried about it this time; it could happen, but of course you could get it just walking down the street, too.
“We feel comfortable with (the decision). It’s outside … so people will be out in the fresh air.”
The pause of not having the festival has allowed the ICDA to come up with new ideas that will be implemented this year. Johnson said they are “changing things around, probably for the better.”
“(We’re) trying to make it a little more pleasing to everybody and more entertaining for the people,” he said.
Funds raised from the festival will continue to be used to help benefit the community, especially the children in terms of having more events at the park and making improvements in the ballpark, Johnson said.
For more information about the cruise-in, contact Johnson at 270-499-3737 or Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059.
For more information regarding the festival and booth rental, contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264.
Arts/crafts booth rentals are $10 and food booth rentals are $25.
Parking will be available at Island Baptist Church, 170 Adams Ave. (Kentucky Highway 431), Island United Methodist Church, 380 W. Main St., and Adams Service off West Broadway, with a trolly service running all-day to and from the festival from each location.
