After another week out of state visiting friends, we are finally back home for a while. We helped our friends declutter their house, and now I’m looking around our house, thinking I need to do the same thing here!
Congrats go out to Roger Eaton, as he retired from UPS last Friday, after 32 years of work. I thought he might hang in there for another year, but he decided to go for it, after all! A surprise retirement party was held on Saturday in the Island Baptist Fellowship Hall, which was full of friends, coworkers and family members. We certainly wish Roger all the best in his retirement years!
Foe-tography and Crafts has added several new vendors, so the place is packed with new items for sale. They have a little bit of everything, including T-shirts, jewelry, soaps, bath salts, candles, wall art, kitchen towels, baby items, etc. And if you see something in the shop, and decide you want it, they can deliver it during the week. Also, don’t forget they offer mini photo sessions, with Roaring 20s and Valentine’s Specials available now. A 10-minute session is just $15, and pets are now allowed in the studio for pictures, too. Be sure and check out this store, located in the strip mall at 255 W. Main St., Island. Hours are 9-4 Fridays and Saturdays, but call to see about scheduling photo sessions on other days and times, as well. Their number is 270-562-1292.
Remember to let me know if you would like any info added, such as birthdays, vacations, info on businesses, etc.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Jan. 17, 1985) — Island Elementary School Honor Roll: 4th Grade: Bobby Lott, Deidra McElwain, Candace Whitaker, Robert Whitaker. 5th Grade: Robert Bishop, Stephanie Dunn, Delana Johnson, Kelly O’Neal, Eric Parham, Danny Hughes, Dawn Harvey. 6th Grade: Sharisa Beck, Chris Bennett, Freedom Boyken, Amy Daniel, Micah Logsdon, Libby Trunnell, Sue Bialek, Jon Miller.
And 30 years ago (Jan. 18, 1990) — The Asbury Sunday School Class met in Bonnie and Dink Loyd’s home Saturday evening. Those enjoying the food and fellowship were Ervin and Lucille Gentry, Audrey and Mickey Morris, Cassie and J.D. Hardison, Debby and Danny Trunnell, Corinne Nall and Phyllis Johnson. Mrs. Hutie Moore spent the weekend with her grandsons in New Albany, Ind. Medorah Everly and Mary Howard spent Monday in Owensboro shopping.
“ ‘Pray’ is a four-letter word that you can say anywhere.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
