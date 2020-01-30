The Baptist Men’s Breakfast was held last Saturday at the Island Baptist Fellowship Hall. I understand there was a great turnout of guys there to enjoy eggs, bacon, hash brown casserole, biscuits and coffee, as well as a great time of fellowship together.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Matt Head, Pos Colburn and Valaire Edmonds. Wishing you all a happy day.
We’re still working on getting the new addition to the McLean County History Museum ready, and rearranging everything, since we have so much space now for the Family Research Center and museum items. Remember that our Military Section is still missing information from Island veterans that have served in the military through the years. And that goes for anyone in the county who has ever served a day in the military. We can make a copy of your pictures or documents, and give you back the originals. Please help us to have some sort of documentation on each and every McLean County veteran.
On Jan. 15, I placed an order for 94 wreaths for this December’s Wreaths Across America. It was a great promotion to get two wreaths for the price of one. Thanks so much to all of you that took advantage of ordering early, and at a great savings. If another wreath promotion is offered this year, I’ll let you know about it, or I will be ordering late in the year at the regular price of $15 per wreath.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Jan. 31, 1985) — From Reta Bates: “Back in January of 1978 I ran a recipe for snow ice cream. So many have commented on it and some requested a repeat; so here it is. Wait until the snow has fallen for at least half an inch, to allow for the snow to get clean. Then mix together cream or canned sweetened condensed milk with vanilla and your favorite flavoring syrup. If using cream, also add sugar. Pour this over your fresh, clean snow. Do not use snow that has been on the ground more than a few hours, as it quickly gets dirty.” Robbie Freels had a birthday party at his grandparents’ home. He had a Donald Duck birthday cake that was made for him by his aunt, Ruth Ann Freels. Those attending were: Red and Rita Conrad; Guyneth and Jimmy Freels; Tommy, Rose Ann and Aaron Patrick; Theresa, Pat and Kelly Freels.
“God gave you a gift of 24 hours today. Will you use one minute to thank Him?” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
