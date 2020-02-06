My condolences go out to the families and friends of Hollie Schindler, Roger Daugherty and Brenda Hardison Coin, who all passed away last week. I pray for comfort and peace for everyone at this sad time.
Bro. Chad spoke Sunday, at Island Baptist Church, about those who do not carry their Bibles to church. He reminded us that in some countries people cannot even own Bibles. So we should be thankful that we can choose to carry ours, and read them or not, but I’d hate to think of a day that we could not own a Bible in this country. I hope we don’t ever take that for granted, because my memory isn’t so good that I could remember every word contained in the Bible, if mine were taken away.
Birthday greetings go out to Mr. Curtis Sutton. He always has a smile on his face, and a kind word to say. I hope you enjoy your special day, Curtis!
Save the date for the next God’s House of Hope Fish Fry, which will be Friday of next week, Feb. 14 — yes, Valentine’s Day! Bring your honey for an all-you-can-eat meal of fish or chicken strips, with all the fixins, plus dessert and drink for just $11 each. Eat there, or get it to go. The address is 205 W. Main St., Island, and the time is 4-7 p.m.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Feb. 6, 1975) — On Jan. 30 a new 4-H group was formed at Island School. This club is made up of 4th and 5th grade students. Officers elected for the club at this first meeting are: David Drake, president; Dennie Whitaker, vice-president; Kim Wood, secretary; Joe Huckleberry, treasurer; Crystal Everly, reporter; David Dennis, game leader; Eddie Nevitt, song leader; and Robbie Maddox, parliamentarian. Plans were discussed to elect a king and queen at our next meeting.
And 30 years ago (Feb. 8, 1990) — A birthday celebration was given for Curtis Sutton on Sunday. Sylvia, Patrick, Carley and Reisz Hayden, Joyce Sutton and Naomi Penrod were in attendance for a dinner and gift giving. Richard Whitaker has received the highest academic standing award in the Transportation Officers Basic Course. Richard received the Distinguished Graduate Award in ceremonies on Jan. 23 at the U.S. Army Transportation School at Ft. Eustis, VA. Richard and Cheryl Whitaker returned home a few weeks ago and visited with their parents, Donnie and Janet Whitaker and Brown and Linda Taylor. Jane and Andy Crumbaker and Betty Baird had dinner Friday evening at Catfish Galley in Powderly. Emily Bolton spent the weekend with Jim and Sue Markwell. Saturday evening Emily Bolton and Sarah Everly were taken bowling in Central City with Doug and Norma Everly. They enjoyed the games and enjoyed dinner at Catfish Galley in Powderly.
“Attitudes are contagious. Is yours worth catching?” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
