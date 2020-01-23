Saturday we began the move of the Regional Family Research Center to the McLean County History Museum, at 540 Main St., Calhoun. There were several volunteers there to help, and they were an amazing blessing to us! I cannot begin to say how much I appreciate their help for working 7 hours straight! The Research Center has been by the Calhoun Dollar Store for 7 years. A 4,000 square foot museum addition was just finally completed, and it will be lovely inside when the move is complete. We will have a grand opening within a month or so, and I hope you’ll come check it out.
For some background on it, Island native Euleen Rector Rickard has been very instrumental in getting the museum started, and the addition built. She served as Curator, and just about every position on the Board, as well as writing untold Museum articles for the McLean County News, and I thank her for the years of hard work she put in. Her folks were Oscar and Mary Blades Rector. Oscar was co-owner of the Blades and Rector Coal Company in Island from 1932 to 1947, and he and Mary were very involved at Island Baptist Church until their passing. I’m sure they’d be very proud of Euleen, and what she has worked so hard to provide for all McLean Countians!
Last week’s Trash for Cash article mentions a great program that we took advantage of last year. Four of us walked a total of 5 miles, and we got $500 for the Island Community Development Assn. Any non-profit can get involved. We plan to do it again this year, and I hope we can use the money not only to help with some beautification project, but also to pay for some musical entertainment at an event here in Island. Any church groups needing money, be sure and look into this program.
Foe-tography and Crafts just had a children’s Paint Party, and it looked like everyone involved really enjoyed it. More paint parties are being planned, so call to get your child involved in the next one. Their number is 270-562-1292.
The Masons have been working hard on the Lodge again, with more new flooring, renovations to the bathroom and kitchen, and still more plans in the works. They normally do one project a year, but really kicked that up these past several months. Looking forward to their next Community Breakfast, when we can check out the latest updates!
The Baptist Men’s Breakfast will be this Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Jan. 21, 1960) — The Junior Methodist Youth Fellowship of the Island Methodist Church met at the church on Jan. 3. These officers for the new year were elected: president, Vonda Loyd; vice-president, Katrina Everly; secretary, Sharon Bates; treasurer, Donna Thompson; reporter, Carol Everly; sergeants-at-arms, Linda Garst and Marcella Daniels; game leaders, Sue Daniels and Danny Joe Daniels. There were 17 members present. Mrs. George Phillips is counselor.
And 25 years ago (Jan. 19, 1995) — The following students made the honor roll for Island School for the second nine weeks: Mrs. Bates’ 4th grade: (All A’s) Jennifer Bolton; (All A’s and B’s) Andy Bates, Angel Brooks, Adam Coin, Mandy Gardner, Danielle Hillard, Rachel Lamb, Jonathan Whitmer, Ryan Williams. Mr. Fox’s 5th grade: (All A’s and B’s) Ashley Eaton, Brad Hughes. Ms. Polk’s 6th grade: (All A’s and B’s) Andrew Coin, Sarah Everly, Brent Hardison, Elizabeth Long, Jackie Smith, Ashley Tanner.
“If you scatter thorns, don’t go barefoot.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
