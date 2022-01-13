In the next election cycle, one name will be absent on the voting ballot.
Island mayor Vicki Hughes has announced that she will not be running for a second term.
“I’ve prayed a lot and considered, (but) I’m not going to run for reelection this time,” Hughes said. “There’s family health issues that I have been through the last year that I feel like I can’t put my main focus here, which I did the first year-and-a-half to two years, and it’s just been a struggle this past year.
“I want to do things to improve and learn and make it better, and I feel like right now my head is not in the game. And I hate that.”
Hughes notes that the personal issues include losing her father and her brother in April and September, respectively, while her husband was diagnosed with cancer in 2020.
“It’s really been a hard decision for me, because I really love being the mayor and trying to make things better,” Hughes said.
Hughes originally intended to make a public announcement of her decision previously, but she held off due to the recent tornado events that affected surrounding communities of the county and Island in particular.
Hughes, who won the mayoral election in November 2018, didn’t have any experience in politics beforehand.
Her previous employment was working as the food service director at McLean County Public Schools, where she also worked in other capacities in the district’s food industry for over 27 years. Hughes became the food service director in 2000 before retiring from the position in June 2018.
While switching to a completely different career field and having some learning curves, Hughes’ previous employment served her well.
“That experience has helped me tremendously here,” Hughes said. “As food service director, I went through an audit every year, and so I have to go through audits here, and I had to learn the procurement procedures there, and they’re not a whole lot different with city government. I learned the importance of purchase orders and those types of things. Some of the government things sort of mesh — they’re different but similar.”
Hughes was elected mayor a mere six months after retirement and requested permission from the retirement system to apply.
“I filed, I think, right at the last minute … and I was unopposed,” Hughes said.
Despite leaving the position, Hughes has been keen on staying involved and getting involved in activities to keep her informed and educated.
In December, the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recognized Hughes with a Level II award for Excellence in City Governance, which is part of the KLC’s City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program where city officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and submit outside educational credit from other municipal trainings.
Hughes received KLC’s Level I award last year, along with the organization’s Leadership Enrichment and Development (LEAD) scholarship award in October 2020.
“I just try to do all the training that I can because I came in new,” Hughes said. “I didn’t serve on the commission or anything. I just decided that I was going to run for mayor, and here I am. So, this year I just continued to do what I did last year just so I could learn, and I appreciate everything that KLC does to offer these trainings.”
While the trainings tend to cater to larger communities, Hughes attempted to choose topics that she saw were going to be more relevant towards smaller cities similar to Island, but notes that most of the training sessions could be used universally, such as safety and wastewater.
“I usually find things that I didn’t know, even in the ones that are focused on larger cities,” she said. “You can always find something to learn somewhere. Even though it may not pertain now, you never know. In a few years, it may come up and we may burst and, here we are — big city!”
Hughes notes that safety was an area she wanted to learn more about, because its implementation can be found anywhere, such as fencing around certain areas, repairing sidewalks and driving and recreational facilities, such as playground equipment and the ballpark.
“(Safety) is all over the place,” Hughes said.
Hughes also continues to keep herself abreast of planning and zoning restrictions. She plans to attend a meeting in February in Hopkinsville.
Hughes is thankful for her staff, which has been with her since the beginning of her term.
“The girls do great … and the guys at the plant do great,” Hughes said.
Hughes doesn’t rule out the possibility of seeking office in the future.
“Who knows, in a few years I may decide to come back,” Hughes said. “I tried to do the best I could to make improvements that I felt were necessary here. I still have another year here, and I’ll do the best I can this year.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
