Livermore is officially a Kentucky Trail Town and now one of 25 in the state.
The town officially celebrated its recognition on Friday at McLean County Public Library, 116 E. Second St. in Livermore, with a certification presentation and reception.
“I’ve been really looking forward to this moment. Trust me, I really have,” said Ralph Thacker, co-director of Livermore’s Kentucky Trail Town Task Force. “What a journey we’ve had to finally get here, to be a certified Kentucky Trail Town. It was always a dream ….”
On Dec. 3, Thacker, along with co-director John “Sonny” Renfrow and Mark Melloy, the task force’s merchant committee chair, met with Seth Wheat, director of tourism development for Kentucky Department of Tourism, to find out that Livermore received all certification requirements to be acknowledged as a Trail Town.
“ ... You should all be tremendously proud of what you’ve all have done,” Wheat said at the presentation. “ ... But it’s not all about just being proud for what tourism says or what tourism does — it’s about making (Livermore) a better place to live and work. At the end of the day, it’s not about tourism; … it’s about the folks that live here, the folks that call this place home, the kids that grew up here that may one day want to move back here. This is what it’s all about.”
According to Kentucky Tourism’s website, Kentucky Trail Towns are designated communities throughout the state that feature trails and waterways, while also serving as a place for visitors to find food, fellowship, entertainment, lodging, small businesses and shops, and a place for people to create memories and making towns a better place to live while also providing more economic opportunities for the community.
The certification has been in the works since June 2017.
The city has made many strides toward its certification such as hosting its first Livermore Trails Day in June 2021, finding paddlecraft access points along the Rough River, hosting a Trail Town Merchant and Leader Luncheon in November 2021, the opening of a local Airbnb — River Trails Inn, and the announcement of the opening of RiverTown Market, a gift shop that will sell Kentucky Proud products ranging from candles, crafts, honeys and jams.
“I’m going to quote … Ralph Waldo Emerson, ‘Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail,’ ” Thacker said. “So, I think a lot of people who looked at Livermore and said, ‘Trails in Livermore?’ But we can relate to Mr. Emerson on this journey (for) four-and-a-half years. … We did follow kind of an uncertain path. …We had to make our way through the dark sometimes … But I think we left a trail … It’s a day to celebrate for all of us ….”
Moving forward, the certification can prove to be a great opportunity to be able to revitalize Livermore.
“...We’ve lost some of the economy that we used to have with furniture manufacturing, but we’re looking to supplement with Adventure Tourism and other businesses that might support that,” Thacker said. “...I think Livermore’s future is bright, I really do.”
Thacker is already looking toward the future such as holding the second annual Trails Day event in June, pursuing acquisition of the old Livermore Furniture & Hardware Co. building and plans to create a cafe that will offer state staples, among other ideas.
Wheat said that the challenge of getting the certification and taking on the task is long but admits that the “benefits are numerous” when following through.
“I commend you all for what you’ve done up to this point,” Wheat said. “... I would love to (stand) up here … and tell you that all 25 Trail Towns are doing excellent (and) that they’re all exceeding expectations, but that’s not the case. That’s sadly not the case. The vast majority of them are and I’m happy to say that, but the ones that are truly successful and are truly exceeding are the ones that continue to work; they’re the ones that understand the work is not done today (and) that this is a never-ending process …. Be proud of what you’ve done but be optimistic and motivated by what you’re going to do.”
As a Kentucky Trail Town, Livermore joins Dawson Springs, Livingston, Morehead, Olive Hill, London, Stearns, Elkhorn City, Jamestown, Manchester, Berea, Columbia, Royalton, the Harlan County Tri Cities of Cumberland, Benham and Lynch, McKee, Slade, Munfordville, Cave City & Horse Cave, Campbellsville, Irvine & Ravenna, Hazard, Elizabethtown, Morgantown and Park City.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
