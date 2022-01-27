Livermore’s Kentucky Trail Town Task Force members, officials and supporters from left, are Eldon Eaton, Mark Melloy, Andrea Shelton, John “Sonny” Renfrow, Linda Riley, Seth Wheat, director of tourism development for Kentucky Department of Tourism, Ralph Thacker, Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, Diane Thacker, Tonya Logsdon, Cathy Burden, Tristan Buckman gather for a photo Friday at Livermore’s Kentucky Trail Town presentation and ceremony at McLean County Public Library.