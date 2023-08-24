Since its roots dating back to the late 1800s, the 4,500 to 5,000-acre Dame Farms in Rumsey has been in the business of raising corn, soybeans and cattle.
The farm — headquartered near the Green and Pond rivers off Kentucky Highway 138 West — which spans across the three western counties that include McLean, Hopkins and Webster counties, was recognized for its long history and impact locally when it was awarded one of the three Legacy Awards by the McLean County Farm Bureau on Aug. 12.
“I think it’s fair to say that we’re all humbled and honored to be chosen for it,” said Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, who is a fifth-generation farmer on the farm.
“It’s making history is what it is. It’s something you don’t want to see fail or give up on,” said Kirby Dame, Curtis Dame’s brother and fellow fifth-generation farmer who works on the farm full-time. “It just makes you want to keep going, keep striving to keep it afloat and doing everything you can to see it succeed.”
Curtis Dame said that the farm began with his family ancestor George Leonard Dame in the late 1800s, when the location was originally “forested.”
“With the first tract of land that he bought, he harvested the timber off of it and paid for it that year,” Curtis Dame said. “... A lot of the original pieces of property we had down here when they bought it — the year that they grew the crop, it was so good at that time it paid for those respective pieces of property.
“It doesn’t work that way now.”
Prior to the 1990s, Curtis Dame said the farm was “anywhere from 500 to 1,000 (acres)” before expanding to what it is today.
Though business has been steady, Curtis Dame there was “much more of a community” around where the farm is located before it vanished over time due to floods that occurred in the late 30s, 50s and the 70s.
“The flood and the water has had an impact on us here because we don’t have any neighbors,” he said. “We’re kind of isolated.”
Curtis Dame said livestock and tobacco were prominent on the farm during his upbringing before deciding to focus on becoming a grain farm operation.
Growing up, Kirby Dame said he was doing “just about anything you could think of” on the farm.
But what made it special was the family members that he got to spend time with.
“My grandfather (Charles) was my main role model,” Kirby Dame said. “He taught me everything I know. I would wake up first thing in the morning, and he’d be sitting here in his pickup and I would get in the pickup and … we’d take off all day doing different jobs and seeing what could be done and what needed to be done.”
When Kirby Dame decided to make the farm his livelihood full-time after graduating high school in 2012, he didn’t see it as much of a change but still gets a chance to be proud of the effort he continues to put into it.
“Farming ain’t really a job — it’s a passion; it’s a lifestyle,” he said. “You gotta love to do this. Waking up every morning, walking out to this and seeing something that you’ve done and you’ve accomplished — not just on a daily basis, but in your lifetime.
“You’ve helped not just yourself, but also the community.”
Kirby Dame said the whole family is still very instrumental in keeping the farm going, while also looking to encourage the younger generations to get involved.
“I always say that our farm is like an Indian tribe,” he said. “My grandmother (Jean) is the main chief — she has the most feathers on her headband.”
Both Curtis and Kirby Dame said the women in the family also play a pivotal role — such as bringing the food to those working in the field every day and working on important tasks like the financial paperwork.
“That’s a hidden aspect that lets us do what we do …,” Curtis Dame said. “Not everybody has that luxury to have their spouses or their mothers there with them. … We wouldn’t nearly be where we’re at today without them.
“Every time you’ve got to shut down a piece of equipment and go get something to eat for an hour, hour-and-a-half — all those days and that time adds up. We’re blessed that we don’t have to stop ….”
While Kirby Dame plans to keep the family history going, he and Curtis Dame have ventured out creating a side business selling deer corn to keep expanding the farm’s impact to the people they’ve served for decades.
“I sell some of my corn crop, and instead of taking it to a grain elevator, I just bag it in 50-pound bags and sell it to locals to use for hunting,” Kirby Dame said. “... People also use it for feeding squirrels and stuff in the backyard.”
“For what it is, it’s really taken off,” Curtis Dame said. “We’ve had hunters from five different states here. We have a country music singer that comes and buys corn; so as far as being diversified to figure out ways to keep everybody on the farm, it’s helped us to do that.”
