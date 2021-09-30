James Erman “J.E.” Ellis, 86, of Nebo, Kentucky passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home.
He was born on May 9, 1935 in Sacramento, KY to the late Arzona Durbin Ellis and Erman Ellis. J.E. was a United States Army Veteran and was a self employed farmer. He served on the Hopkins County Conservation Board for over thirty years and was chairman of the Nebo Water District. J.E. was a member of Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou, KY for many years and he loved attending his home church group. In his spare time he enjoyed observing wildlife and watching UK Basketball and UK Football. His true love was spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-three years, Keneda Weir Ellis; daughters, Janine Ellis (Lynn) Wilson of Nashville and JoAnn Woodruff (Kevin) Dame of Rumsey; son, Jason (Lisa) Ellis of Madisonville; brother, Ronald Grundy (Phyllis) Ellis of Owensboro; sister, Sharon (David) Miller of Rumsey; grandchildren, Chase Wilson, Jared Wilson both of Nashville, Curtis (Amanda) Dame, Kirby Dame, Clay Dame all of Rumsey, Lauren (Nick) Willett, Connor Ellis, Abbey Ellis all of Madisonville; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Bro. Cecil Warrick officiated. A burial will be held at a later date at Odd Fellows in Madisonville.
Memorial contributions may be made in James Ellis memory to http://generalbaptist.com/donate (Click, make donation here, go to fund then select missionary support, go to sub fund and select Dames to donate).
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.