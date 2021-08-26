OWENSBORO — Jacinta Tichenor Peters 57, of Owensboro, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Jacinta Maria Tichenor was born Sept. 6, 1963, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Marvin Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Englert Tichenor. Jacinta was a receptionist for Owensboro Family Medicine and a member of the Catholic faith. She loved the beach and spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Jacinta was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Tichenor.
Survivors include a daughter, Korey Peters (Trace Shock) of Owensboro; three brothers, David Tichenor (Julie) of Owensboro, John Tichenor (Laura) of Madisonville and Neil Tichenor (Lisa) of Henderson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Father Ray Clark officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jacinta’s family from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun. Prayer services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
Jacinta’s services will be streamed live on HYPERLINK “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Jacinta Tichenor Peters family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Jacinta Tichenor Peters, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
