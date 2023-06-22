PRINCETON — James ‘Duke’ Miller, 74, of Princeton, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home in Princeton. James Ray Miller was born July 24, 1948, in Evansville, Indiana to the late James Arthur and Norma Jean Ellis Miller, was married to the former Janice Smith until her death, was married to the former Karen Dale Ratliff Dec. 18, 1993, and was also known as “Duke” to his family and friends. Jim worked at Modern Welding in Owensboro, had his own welding shop and retired from Green River Steel in Owensboro. He raised and trained horses, raised cattle, and even gave raising both ostriches and emus a try. Jim loved horseback riding, fishing, hunting and was proud of his boat. He loved caring for his dogs, especially “Maude Mae.” In addition to his parents and first wife, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Kerry “Cork” Miller.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Karen Miller; a son, Jimmy Miller of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Marla Durner of Evansville and Dana Dunaway of Owensboro; a step son, Lt. Col. Christopher Pitman (Christina) of Winter Garden, Florida; three step daughters, Jennifer Pitman of Owensboro, Stephanie Barber (Frank) of Clarksville, Tennessee and Pamela Motley (Darrell) of Owensboro; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Terry “Tink” Miller (Betty) of Evansville; a sister, Jacqueline Hogan of Florence, Kentucky; an aunt, Nelda Catlin; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. The Rev. Reed Shephard officiated.
The James “Duke” Miller family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Christ Tabernacle, Food Ministry; 1839 U.S. Highway 62; Princeton, Kentucky 42445.
Share your memories and photos of Jim at musterfuneralhomes.com.
