LIVERMORE — James E. Lott, 91, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home in Livermore surrounded by his family. James Edward Lott was born Jan. 4, 1930 in Island to the late Virgle F. and Fannie Mae Hafley Lott, was married to Joyce Ray “Sissy” Williams Lott until her death Nov. 10, 1983 and was later married to Carla Jolene Williamson Lott September 24, 2001. James retired from IBEW Local #1701 in Owensboro, was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of NRA and greatly enjoyed hunting, his proudest moment was when he got his Elk in the mountains of Colorado.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Jolene Lott; four daughters, Linda Darlene Free (Dalton), Pam Rickard (Mike) both of Livermore, Trish Butterworth (Paul) of Nashville and Sandy Rickard (Mark) of Livermore; two step daughters, Beth Rickard of Buck Creek and Debbie Reynolds (Mark) of Beech Grove; a step son, Jared Bell (Jennifer) of Livermore; 7 grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 step great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. The Rev. Kevin Smith officiated. Burial was in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
The James E. Lott family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buttonsberry Baptist Church; C/O Jolene Lott; P.O. Box 382; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of James at musterfuneralhomes.com.
