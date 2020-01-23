James R. Yewell

BREMEN — James Russell Yewell, 95, of Bremen, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. at Riverside Nursing Home in Calhoun. Mr. Yewell was born Nov. 5, 1924, in McLean County. He was retired from South Central Bell and was a member of Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during World War II, and was a 50 year member of Bremen Lodge #596 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Yewell; and sisters Louise Ogden and Eula Hayes.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna Clark Yewell; son Tom (Gayle) Yewell of Owensboro; daughters Linda Yewell of Louisville and Carol (Mike) Zangara of High Ridge, MO; grandchild Emily Yewell; and sister Sue Eva Rager of Central City.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Kevin Brantley officiating. Burial in Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church Manse Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker funeralhomes.com.
