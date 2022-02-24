BUTTONSBERRY — James Taylor “Red” Hounton, 84, of the Buttonsberry Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 17 at his granddaughter’s home in Island. James Taylor Hounton was born July 21, 1937 in Island, Kentucky to the late Ferdlee and Cordelia Howard Hounton, was married to the love of his life, the former Shirley Neal Arnold June 2, 1979 and was better known as “Red” to both his family and friends. There’s no doubt that Shirley will meet him at the gates of Heaven with open arms. Red retired from the Road Department and City Dump. He was also known for being the mayor of Promisetown. Red was loved by everyone who knew him and would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He will be missed by many. In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley N. Hounton; four children, Lucy Jones, Judy Jones, Milton Jones and Patti Jones; and by two brothers Raymond Hounton and Robert Hounton.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlene Winkler of Island; a son, Dennis Jones of Island; a granddaughter Whitney Baldwin (Keith) of Island; two great granddaughters, Katherine Baldwin and Annabel Baldwin; a sister, Ruby Chambers of Island; a niece, Tabitha Thompson; his best friend, Tammy “Lula-Bell” Tanner; his partner in crime, Fuzzy Ellis; and many friends.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Donnie Neal officiated. Burial was at the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County.
