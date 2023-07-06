CALHOUN — Jamie Waltrip, 55, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. James David Waltrip was born Nov. 3, 1967, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Danny Hugh and Shirley Ann Vanover Waltrip and was better known as “Jamie” to both his family and friends. Jamie was the owner and operator of Waltrip’s Tree and Tractor Service and was a member of the Pentecostal faith. Jamie loved woodworking, welding, repairing cars, and dirt track racing.
Survivors include a daughter, Sabrina Waltrip of Owensboro; two sons, Daniel Waltrip of Morganfield and Corban Waltrip of Owensboro; his mother, Shirley Heppler of Owensboro; his father, Danny Waltrip (Kathryn) of Calhoun; a step brother, Dewayne Waltrip (Alisha) of Owensboro; and a step sister, Robin Abney of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. The Revs. Jerry Ford and Jason Mayfield officiating. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Jamie Waltrip family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Jamie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
