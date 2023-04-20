UTICA — Jane Lloyd, 81, of Utica, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her home in Utica. Lou Jane Mitchell was born June 11, 1941, in Island, Kentucky, to the late John William and Gladys Marie Aldridge Mitchell, was married to Doorow C. Gantt until his death in 1982 and was later married to Charles Leroy Lloyd until his death March 6, 2012. Jane was retired as a LPN from Riverside Manor in Calhoun and was a member of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing, caring for her animals, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include three sons, Doorow CharlesRichard Ravalet (Regina) of Livermore; Roger Lloyd (Debbie) of Beech Grove and Bobby Lloyd (Jackie) of Utica; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. The Rev. Bobby Lott officiated. Burial was at the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County.
The Jane Lloyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Island, Kentucky 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Jane at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.