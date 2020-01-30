January Marriages Jan 30, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Noel C. Gilmore and Gilbert T. Cline, Jan. 3. Donnya R. Phillips and Justus H. Hayden, Jan. 11 cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 34° Cloudy Police & Court Records Police reports for Jan. 30, 2020 Police reports, Jan. 29. 2020 Police Reports Jan. 28, 2020 Police reports, Jan. 27, 2020 Police reports, Jan. 26, 2020 See More Police & Court Records Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles OHRH provides 'smart cradle' for grieving families New Beaver Dam brewery to hold its grand opening Hemp farmers gathering to weigh options in the wake of Bluegrass BioExtracts controversy Kentucky Changers coming to Owensboro Yard Duty: McIntire hits Home Run with business Whitesville home placed on national historic registry Master plan lays out airport's future Hemp farmers share woes of broken contracts Buyer in hemp deal had illicit history Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedReaders Write: Jan. 13, 2020 (3) We can defend rights of gun owners without being a "sanctuary" county (2) Extreme Risk Laws can save lives (1) KSP: Scammers targeting registered sex offenders (1) Building Permits: Jan. 26, 2020 (1) Readers Write: Jan. 11, 2020 (1) Officials confident 2020 will bring strong local economy (1) Kentucky's economy near bottom in survey (1) Real Christians have nothing to fear from a fairness ordinance (1) Is fare-free public transit an option in Owensboro? (1) Upcoming Events "Invitation Only" events not show. Please view full calendar. Jan 30 [FREE] 2020 Super Bowl : 49ers at Chiefs Live Watch NFL Online (Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers) Football Game TV Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Winter Jam Tour Spectacular 2020 Thu, Jan 30, 2020 See Full Events Calendar News Podcasts Latest News Back from the Ashes: Patti’s 1880’s Settlement reopens as destination eatery Livermore hopes to gain paddle boat access on Rough River CASA to extend services into McLean by Spring Hunters for the Hungry had record-breaking donations for 2019 U.S. Bank in Calhoun to close in April Wish List Island Mesker Park Zoo Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles OHRH provides 'smart cradle' for grieving families New Beaver Dam brewery to hold its grand opening Hemp farmers gathering to weigh options in the wake of Bluegrass BioExtracts controversy Kentucky Changers coming to Owensboro Yard Duty: McIntire hits Home Run with business Whitesville home placed on national historic registry Master plan lays out airport's future Hemp farmers share woes of broken contracts Buyer in hemp deal had illicit history Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedReaders Write: Jan. 13, 2020 (3) We can defend rights of gun owners without being a "sanctuary" county (2) Extreme Risk Laws can save lives (1) KSP: Scammers targeting registered sex offenders (1) Building Permits: Jan. 26, 2020 (1) Readers Write: Jan. 11, 2020 (1) Officials confident 2020 will bring strong local economy (1) Kentucky's economy near bottom in survey (1) Real Christians have nothing to fear from a fairness ordinance (1) Is fare-free public transit an option in Owensboro? (1) Cars 2016 Chevy Equinox LTZ 1 owner. Loaded. 38k mi. $18,995. $18,995 Mileage: 38,000 Updated 5 hrs ago Chrysler Town & Country '09. New tires/brakes, 2 yr. Transmission $7,000 Mileage: 135,000 Updated 5 hrs ago 1968 Olds Cutlass Convertible Auto. console. Looks & runs great. Updated 5 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes 3 ACRES- HWY 1378 Ohio Co., Building Site. $14,900 . $14,900 3 hrs ago South - Thorobred Acres 3 bdrm., attached garage, $875 mo. $875 Dec 10, 2019 Downtown - 512 Crittenden St. Clean 1 bdrm. downstairs $405 Updated 5 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.