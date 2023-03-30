Jayne Myers Hundley was tragically taken from her family and friends in her home on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
While an ordinary obituary will follow, my mother was anything but ordinary, so it’s only appropriate to tell you these things first: to know her was a privilege. She never forgot a name, never turned down a challenge, and never kept quiet. She was brilliant and strong and opinionated. She was a woman that inspired and encouraged other women to be seen and heard and loud and assertive.
She loved movies and her cats and cooking for anyone who was (or wasn’t) hungry. She loved working at the food bank. She loved walking. She loved podcasts and lunch dates and one chocolate every night. But most of all, she loved us. Her children. Her grandchildren. Her sister and nieces and great nieces and nephews. Her chosen family. And we loved her.
She deserved more than what happened to her. She deserved to enjoy retirement and soccer games and theater camp performances. She deserved graduations and first cars and proms. She deserved to grow old and happy. She deserved peace.
I loved her so much. To say I loved her is inadequate, like saying the sun is hot or the ocean is big. Her absence in the community and in our hearts is, and will always be, unfillable.
Jayne was born to Richard and Betty Sue Myers on September 8, 1959 in Madisonville, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents, above, and her former husband, Marlon Baggett. Those left to remember and miss her always are her aunt Rebecca Myers Boggess, Cadiz, KY; sister and longtime brother-in-law Ceil and Benny Baugh, Madisonville, KY; daughter Olivia (Chip) Adams, Hopkinsville, KY, son William (Lauren) Hundley, Charleston, SC, son David Hundley, Madisonville, KY and daughter Mary Lesley Hundley, Henderson, KY; nieces Claire (Jonathan) Barnes, Madisonville, KY and Audrey Lair, Bloomington, IN; grandchildren Edie Adams, Kate Adams, Lily Kirks, Joe Adams, John Baker Hundley and Tilly Hundley;
Great nephew Justice Wade Jessee; Great nieces Leighjaye Barnes, Reagan Barnes, and Shelby Lair; and her “chosen family,” who claimed her & loved her as their own.
Jayne dedicated her career to the community of Hopkins County serving, most recently, as Senior VP of Marketing at First United Bank and Adjunct Professor at Madisonville Community College, and earlier as Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Trover Foundation, President of Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, and Senior VP at Farmers Bank. She served as Chair at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts advisory board, the Hopkins County Community Clinic, and the Madisonville Chamber of Commerce. She also served as President of the Rotary Club, and was recognized as both the Lions Club Woman of the Year and Nike Business Professional Woman of the year.
Donations can be made to the Humane Society and the Christian Food Bank. At her request, there will be no funeral or formal service. As she told me, “Have me cremated. Then later, when you are ready, have a big party for me.“ And that is exactly what we will do.
