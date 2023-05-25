EDDYVILLE — Jeanette Greer, 88, of Eddyville, Kentucky; formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at River’s Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa. Jeanette Woodward was born July 23, 1934, in Curdsville, Kentucky to the late John W. and Mary Josephine Donahue Woodward and was married to Alfred Donald Greer in March of 1950. Jeanette was a homemaker and member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She was a kind, loving and devoted mother who was always willing to sacrifice for her family. Jeanette loved doing any and all activities with her grandchildren and playing with her granddogs, Tucker and Abby. She had a heart of gold. All who met Jeanette loved her. Her dog, Mackie was her constant companion for several years. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Greer, who died Jan. 22, 1988; by three sons, Jerry Greer, Steve Greer and Terry Allen Greer; and by a daughter, Susie Greer Jackson.
Survivors include two daughters, Wanda Bush (Chuck) and Connie Ling both of Eddyville; two daughters-in-law, Liz Greer of Huntsville, Alabama and Shelia Greer of Madisonville; a son-in-law, Bobby Jackson of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Magen Freeman, Cale Jackson, and Alana Greer (Taiji Tsukidate); four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandsons.
Funeral services were held Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. The Rev. Tony Boyken officiating. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Jeanette Greer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Jeanette at musterfuneralhomes.com.
