CALHOUN — Jeff Floyd, 59, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Jeffery Jackson Floyd was born May 19, 1962, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Eddie Wayne and Gladys Gene Baker Floyd and was married to the former Sharma Hill on Feb. 29, 1984. Jeff was currently serving as pastor of both Shavers Chapel and South Carrollton United Methodist Churches, was the vice president of Owensboro Supply and a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Baker Floyd, and by two brothers, Chad Floyd and Joshua Floyd.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Sharma Floyd; two sons, Brandon Floyd of Calhoun and Terry Pollard of Owensboro; a daughter, Erin Mariah Coley (Jon) of Livermore; five grandchildren, Korben Coley, Wyatt Coley, Dalton Pollard, Diamond Pollard and Ashlyn Pollard; his father, Eddie Floyd (Cheryl) of Owensboro; and two brothers, Jarod Floyd (Emily) of Sacramento and Jason Floyd (Amy) of Calhoun.
Funeral services were held on Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. The Rev. Ken Berggren officiated. Burial took place at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
The Jeff Floyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun United Methodist Church; P.O. Box 65; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Jeff at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.