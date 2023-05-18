LIVERMORE — Jeremy Caudle, 54, of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home in Livermore. Jeremy Lee Caudle was born Jan. 5, 1969, in Owensboro, Kentucky to Ronnie Lee and Hazel Genene Boyken Caudle. Jeremy had just started as an operator for Victory Plasma Systems in Livermore and earlier worked as a long-haul truck driver. He enjoyed woodworking and loved riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include a son, Parker Caudle of Livermore; his parents, Ronnie and Genene Caudle of Livermore; two sisters, Rhonda Bumps (Scott) of Evansville and Kayla Kessens (Jeremy) of Owensville, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Livermore General Baptist Church with the Rev. Roy Day officiating. Friends may visit with Jeremy’s family from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church. Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel is handling the arrangements for Jeremy’s family.
The Jeremy Caudle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Jeremy Caudle, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Jeremy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
