HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA — Jerry Greer, 64, of Huntsville, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his home in Huntsville.
Jerry Lynn Greer was born Oct. 8, 1958, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Alfred D. and Jeanette Woodward Greer and was married to the former Elizabeth Elaine Grider on Aug. 18, 1979.
Jerry was a 1976 graduate of McLean County High School, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and later received his master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of South Alabama. He was a manager for Adtran in Huntsville. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Alfred D. Greer; by two brothers, Terry Greer and Steve Greer; and by a sister, Susie Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Greer; a daughter, Alana Greer (Taiji Tsukidate) of Tokyo, Japan; a grandson, Kaito Tsukidate of Tokyo; his mother, Jeanette Greer of Eddyville; two sisters, Wanda Bush (Chuck) and Connie Ling both of Eddyville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tony Boyken officiating. Entombment will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jerry’s family from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Jerry Greer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Samaritan’s Purse; P.O. Box 3000; Boone, North Carolina 28607 (samaritanspurse.org) or IFOPA; P.O. Box 800084; Kansas City, Missouri 64180 (ifopa.org).
