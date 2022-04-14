ELBA — Jerry L. Anderson, 60, Elba, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 7, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Jerry Louis Anderson was born Dec. 14, 1961 to the late Hugh Samuel, Sr. & Mary Ellen Moore Anderson and was married to Kelly Yvonne Ralph Aug. 24, 2015. Jerry was a Baptist and was a supervisor at Owensboro Grain Company. He enjoyed Oakland Raider Football, deer hunting, and riding horses.
Survivors include his wife of seven years, Kelly; six children, Gail Ille of Livermore, Jerry Anderson, Jr. of Owensboro, Michelle Knight of Calhoun, Brandon Adkins of Madisonville, Toshua Anderson of Sacramento, Keisha Anderson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Patty Tomes of Panther; three brothers, Hugh S. Anderson, Jr. of Calhoun, Buddy “Jessie” Anderson of Philpot, Rocky Anderson of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Sorgho Baptist Cemetery in Daviess County.
Share your memories and photos of Jerry at musterfuneralhomes.com.
