OWENSBORO — Jerry Taylor, 79, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 24, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Jerome Michael Taylor was born April 13, 1942 in Greenville, Kentucky to the late Owsley Marion and Edith Marie Brown Taylor, was married to the former Mary Lynda Gaynor, April 2, 2002 and was better known as “Jerry” to both his family and friends. Jerry retired as a mill operator from the Alcoa, Warrick Operations and was a member of the Island Baptist Church. He was the “King of Birthdays,” never missing a family member’s birthday and enjoyed spending time with both his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Gaynor Taylor; a son, Jeff Taylor (Sherri) of Island; a daughter, Tamara “Tammy” Dossett (Bruce) of Sacramento; two stepsons, Michael Bell of Atlanta and Brian Bell (Gina) of Milford, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Shawn Taylor (Nicole), Justin Taylor (Rachel), Ruby Taylor (Tyler Sanz), Brittni Randolph (Jonathon), Taylor Skaggs (Mick), Ansley Bell, and Emmie Kate Bell; six great grandchildren, Autumn Stewart, Bella Randolph, McKenna Randolph, Lucy Taylor, Annabelle Taylor, and Teeghan Skaggs (due in May); two brothers, Henry Glenn Taylor (Lydia) and Brown Taylor (Linda) both of Island; two sisters, Becky Curry (Wayne) of Island and Amanda Bales (Phillip) of Sacramento; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many lifelong friends he grew up with.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Jerry’s family. At the request of Jerry’s family, facial coverings and social distancing will be required at the graveside service.
The Jerry Taylor family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Joe Howell; 825 Doug Hill Road; Island, Kentucky 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Jerry at musterfuneralhomes.com.
