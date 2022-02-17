ISLAND — Jewell Boyken, 84, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 14, at her home in Island. Jewell Lee Davis was born Jan. 16, 1938 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Johnny and Flora Scalf Davis and was married to Murray Boyken June 25, 1955. Jewell was a homemaker, earlier worked as a teacher’s aide at Calhoun Elementary School and was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church. She enjoyed caring for her flowers, going to church, singing, and was always trying to help others. In addition to her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Murray Boyken, who died Aug. 24, 2003; by a daughter, Judy Ann Woosley, who died Aug. 11, 2004; and by a grandson, Bradley Hall, who died Nov. 9, 2008.
Survivors include two sons, Murray Lee Boyken of Island and Terry Lynn Boyken (Joyce) of Madisonville; a daughter, Cheri Hall (Chris) of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Murray Woosley (Melisa), Catherine Maxwell (Bruce), Stephen Boyken (Andrea), Crystal Skelton (Jeremy), Amber Embry (Jeff), and Melody Reese (Jesse); 10 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Smith of Bremen and Donna Howard (Bob) of Winterville, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with her grandson, the Rev. Stephen Boyken officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jewell’s family from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and from 9-11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore.
Jewell’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Friday.
Jewell’s family would like to express their appreciation for the personal care and attention given to their mother by both of her caregivers, Brandi Edge and Chris Huckleberry.
The Jewell Boyken family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buttonsberry Baptist Church; P.O. Box 382; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Jewell at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.