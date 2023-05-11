BEECH GROVE — Jo Ann Payne Hayden, 85, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Jo Ann Payne was born Jan. 29, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Bernard Aloysius and Elizabeth Jane McCarty Payne. She was a homemaker and member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, enjoyed her grand and great grandchildren, reading, watching the Kentucky Derby, and caring for houseplants and flowers. She was a member of the Catholic Alter Society, Alumni of Mt. Saint Joseph, member of the McLean County Homemakers Association, and had a lifelong devotion to reciting the Holy Rosary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Alan Hayden on March 2, 2000, a brother, sister, son-in-law, and a great granddaughter.
Survivors include three daughters: Sarah Hayden Thomas and husband Mike Parker of St. Amant, LA, Harriette Hayden Ellis of Beech Grove, Marie Caraway (Scott) of Calhoun; two sons: Mark Hayden (Paula), and Matt Hayden (Patricia) both of Beech Grove; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Father Jegin Puthenpurackal officiated. Burial was at the St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery in Beech Grove. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Jo Ann’s family.
The family of Jo Ann Hayden requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery; 180 Highway 136 West; Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Jo Ann at musterfuneralhomes.com.
