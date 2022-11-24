LIVERMORE — Joe Vandiver, 66, of Livermore, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He and his wife had recently moved back to Kentucky from Florida.
Joe was born Nov. 8, 1956, to Bobby and Faye Vandiver. Mr. Vandiver was a banker and accomplished pianist. He loved playing and singing for church services and was a former member of St. John United Methodist in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Faye Bailey.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years, Kathleen; his siblings, Tony Eugene (Susan) Vandiver and Debra Ann (Ben) Dunn; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Mike) Millikan, Angela (Travis) Howard, Kimberly (Bryan) Vandiver, Michael Bailey, Andy (Kathryn) Vandiver, and David (Tracy) Jones.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to McLean County Animal Shelter in the care of McLean Judge-Executive, P.O. Box 127, Calhoun.
