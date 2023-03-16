Livermore Elementary School cafeteria manager Angela “Gaye” Johnson received statewide recognition last week for her work in promoting breakfast to students.
Johnson was one of 11 individuals across seven school districts to receive the Kentucky School Breakfast Champion honor from No Kid Hungry Kentucky and The Dairy Alliance as part of National School Breakfast Week.
“I felt like it wasn’t just me that deserved this award, but the whole kitchen staff,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t do it without my ladies.”
According to the No Kid Hungry Kentucky website, students who have regular access to nutritious food have “significantly lower” levels of behavioral, emotional and educational problems.
Johnson agrees.
“I think breakfast helps students learn better,” she said. “Kids can’t focus when they’re hungry and if they can start their day off right, they’re prepared to learn.”
The students are why Johnson does what she does.
“I love the kids,” she said. “There’s so much that goes on in a kid’s life that you never know about, so I want to make sure they’re fed. I love seeing them happy and it’s all about them.”
Not only has Johnson received this statewide recognition, but she was honored by the McLean County Public Schools district with the 2022-23 Food Service Employee of the Year award.
“(Johnson) has an energetic and contagious positive attitude,” said Melody Chelstrom, MCPS food service director. “She has been with the county and at Livermore for more than 20 years and you can see her dedication to the school system.”
Chelstrom said that Johnson “works tirelessly” to make sure students have access to breakfast at school.
“She deserved this award and she’s a rockstar,” Chelstrom said.
Kelly Melton, principal at Livermore Elementary School, said there are many reasons why breakfast is an important meal for students.
“They are starting their day off with a positive interaction with the cafeteria staff,” she said. “They see smiling faces that are welcoming and positive. Not everyone gets that at home.”
When it comes to the work Johnson has done, Melton said she is proud of her.
“There is no one more deserving,” she said. “She comes in early and stays late and always has an infectious energy and smile. It’s well-deserved and a blessing.”
For a full list of 2023 Kentucky School Breakfast Champions and additional nutritional facts, visit state.nokidhungry.org/kentucky.
