LIVERMORE — Jon Price, 24, of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday May 4, 2023, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Jonathan Keith Price was born Oct. 24, 1998 in Greenville, Kentucky and is the son of Keith Allen and Dawna Lynn Cook Price. He enjoyed music, skateboarding, hoarding tennis shoes, and tinkering in the garage. Jon was preceded in death by his grandfathers; Allen Price and Carrol Ray Cook, and a niece, Hadley Taylor.
Survivors include his parents, Keith and Dawna Price of Livermore; two brothers, Josh Rickard (Candice) of Sacramento, Tristan Price of Livermore; three sisters: Jenna Taylor (Daniel) of Livermore, Gracie Shadowen (Blake) of Camp Lejeune, NC, Ali Blankenship (Ty) of Hartford; grandmothers, Sherlene Cook and Betty Price both of Livermore; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. The Rev. Jim White officiated. Burial was at the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Jon Price family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Kentucky Hemophilia Foundation; 1850 Taylor Avenue, Suite 2; Louisville, KY 40213.
Share your memories and photos of Jon at musterfuneralhomes.com.
